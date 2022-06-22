Meijian Green Plum Wine at the Louvre in Paris, A Messenger of Oriental Grace

CHONGQING, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early June, invited to attend the "Petit Maupassant International Art Joint Creation Tour Exhibition" sponsored by CHONGQING JIANGJI DISTILLERY CO., LTD., Chinese plum wine brand "Meijian Green Plum Wine" made its debut at the Louvre in Paris, France. As an invited Chinese liquor brand, Meijian was well acclaimed by the international audiences present in the fashion capital and attracted the world's attention.

A renowned cultural expert commented that wine has influenced the oriental world with European culture, including religion, art, lifestyle and aesthetics. Likewise, the debut of Meijian in Paris not only offers European consumers a taste of the oriental plum wine but also helps more foreigners get to know China's time-honored culture of five thousand years.

In history, liquor has always been the common language of different nationalities. People from different origins taste the liquor of different regions and learn about each other's customs and cultures. Perhaps, by this event of Eastern and Western cultural exchange, Meijian had a chance to rejuvenate the thousand-year oriental cultural tradition and present it to the world with modesty and grace.

Charm of Oriental Flavor in Global Market

Compared with some strong spirits, green plum wine is reserved, elegant and relaxed. Such a charm is easily accepted by overseas markets.

In the 2022 MONDE SELECTION, the jury of the competition praised that Meijian is very expressive and open, and it exudes strong ripe plum aromas accompanied by honey, almond and wood notes. In terms of taste, the caramel and the grain are also readily identifiable. It is because Meijian's base liquor is the typical oriental sorghum liquor.

It is obvious that the taste of Meijian is very close to the international mainstream appreciation criteria. In terms of food culture, French food values the artistic match of food and wine. Meijian has an elegant, refreshingly sweet and sour taste, so it is not only pairs well with Chinese food but also goes well with overseas local food cultures.

In Malaysia, Meijian on ice is a perfect choice for local spicy seafood and it can relieve the pungency in the mouth. And in Germany, mixed drinking of Meijian is more popular, which both enriches the taste of plum wine and brings more fun to drinking. Aside from traditional spirits and beer, Meijian is becoming the third choice for consumers.

Nowadays, tipsy and self-pleasing have become the drinking attitude and drinking style of new generations around the world, which offers a chance to revive the oriental taste and lifestyle represented by Meijian.

Millennium Elegance Within A Bottle of Green Plum Wine

Drinking a glass of wine was once regarded as an elegant lifestyle in the oriental world. The cultural implications of Meijian's products and charm of oriental culture it delivered have now begun to influence the western mainstream culture as well.

In the long history of China, the story of green plum wine can be traced back to Wei and Jin Dynasties. It can be found in calligraphy, traditional Chinese painting, and literature. A cup of green plum wine runs through the cultural life of Chinese people for thousands of years.

Meijian is the epitome of Chinese green plum wine. The character "Mei" comes from Lu Jianzhi's calligraphy in Tang Dynasty, while the character "Jian" comes from Zhao Mengfu in Yuan Dynasty. Although the two characters are from different dynasties and calligraphy schools, it creates a unique romance when combined.

In 2021, Meijian restored an utmost famous painting "The Night Revels of Han Xizai" by modern means, and the replica video of "Tang Palace Night Banquet" went viral on Chinese social platforms, and was praised to be a "Movable Feast" by Chinese netizens.

Recently, Meijian has combined the ancient tea-making and liquor-making crafts and launched an ingenious series of tea and plum wine products. Also, inspired by the legendary Chinese painting "Auspicious Cranes", the bottle body adopted a special visual design.

Consumer goods are actually a mirror reflecting social psychology and the development of the times. As of now, Meijian has been recognized in nearly 20 international mainstream markets such as France, Canada, the United States and Austria, reflecting the charm of both the product quality and Chinese traditional culture. Meijian's strategy of going out is a nice try.

The popularity of Meijian in the Louvre shows the charm of China's green plum wine for its world-class quality. More importantly, it declares that Chinese brands can gain strength from their 5,000-year-old cultural matrix, and their cultural texture and cultural spirits can absolutely strike a chord of beauty all over the world.

