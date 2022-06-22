BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 192,327,109 83.94 % 36,804,130 16.06 % Michael A. Daniels 145,952,540 63.70 % 83,178,698 36.30 % Timothy Dattels 216,574,805 94.52 % 12,556,434 5.48 % Lisa Disbrow 216,463,361 94.47 % 12,667,877 5.53 % Richard Lynch 166,842,701 72.82 % 62,288,538 27.18 % Laurie Smaldone Alsup 216,196,656 94.35 % 12,934,582 5.65 % V. Prem Watsa 116,231,953 50.73 % 112,899,287 49.27 % Wayne Wouters 216,289,190 94.40 % 12,842,049 5.60 %

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

