TankU joins NVIDIA Metropolis to expedite the transformation of the outdoor retail services

HAIFA, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TankU, an innovative AI company that is reshaping the world of automotive services, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis — a partner program, application framework, and set of developer tools that bring to market a new generation of vision AI applications that make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

TankU's Technology utilizes the existing security cameras and the power of AI to provide invaluable insights for service providers such as refueling, EV charging, car washing, collection of deliveries and more. (Photo Credit: TankU) (PRNewswire)

TankU provides an optimized platform for harnessing the power of computer vision and artificial intelligence. Utilizing NVIDIA TensorRT and DeepStream SDK combined with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform powering the latest generation of its smart video processors, TankU's ground-breaking technology delivers a wide range of invaluable insights for service providers — automating and customizing services such as refueling, EV charging, car washing, collection of deliveries and more.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms and use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"In our ongoing endeavor to transform the customer interaction with vehicle services, we are always seeking new and innovative experiences. TankU is proud of its technological collaboration with NVIDIA — the global leader in AI technology platforms — and looking forward to expanding our work by joining the NVIDIA Metropolis program," said Dan Valdhorn, founder and CEO of TankU.

About TankU

TankU utilizes the existing security cameras, various data sources and the power of AI to provide a personalized user experience and operational excellence.

Vehicle service providers used to have a personal relationship with their clients - a relationship that has been lost. Unlike the attendant, the fuel dispenser does not know if the driver feels well or angry, if he is on his way to work or to the supermarket. TankU's artificial intelligence solutions make these interactions more personal and are commercially deployed with several customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.tanku.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843342/TankU.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TankU