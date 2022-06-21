Panoramic Health and Renal Specialists of Houston, P.A., Join Forces to Deliver Superior Healthcare Outcomes

Leading Houston Kidney Wellness Practice Partners with Panoramic Health to Bring Industry-Leading Solutions for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease and End Stage Renal Disease

TEMPE, Ariz. and HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panoramic Health, the largest integrated value-based kidney care platform in the country, and Renal Specialists of Houston, P.A. (RSOH), the leading kidney wellness specialist group in the Houston area, announced a partnership to deliver superior healthcare outcomes for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Panoramic Health's industry-leading technology, predictive analytics, clinical decision workflows and patient engagement, together with RSOH's diverse set of services, including inpatient and outpatient nephrology consultations, kidney transplantation, CKD management, among others, will help improve patient outcomes across the 12 office locations and 18 hospital sites RSOH serves throughout the Greater Houston Area.

Studies show that the incidence of kidney disease in the U.S. is on the rise, in part due to an aging population coupled with a rise in diabetes and hypertension. Thankfully, the industry's transition to value-based care provides more opportunity for better patient care and outcomes. Today, RSOH provides care to nearly 12,000 CKD and ESRD patients in the Houston area alone. With its flexible model that seamlessly integrates with a provider's clinical practice, Panoramic Health's innovative solutions will empower RSOH to sustain value-based kidney care for the patients they serve.

"With more than 14 years of experience as an industry leader, our outcome-driven solutions – from predictive analytics to clinical decision workflows and patient engagement – deliver a truly holistic approach to value-based care," Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, CEO and co-founder of Panoramic Health. "Leveraging clinically-validated best practices and cutting-edge data analytics, we are proud to support RSOH to continue delivering exceptional care – and superior patient outcomes – through our partnership."

Designed by nephrologists for nephrologists, Panoramic Health's platform has helped significantly improve outcomes for the patients, including a 30 percent decrease in hospitalizations and 56 percent reduction in hospital re-admissions.

"At RSOH, treating patients with compassion and superb expertise – from diagnosis through treatment – is our priority," commented Dr. Camilo Barcenas, Founder and Leader at RSOH. "In line with this commitment, Panoramic Health's holistic, end-to-end solutions – and mission towards improving outcomes – enable us to continue delivering on the high caliber of care our patients deserve."

Today, there are 19 nephrologists working within the Renal Specialists of Houston network, and the practice is one of the 10 largest nephrology practices in the state of Texas. The practice has a multi-cultural group of physicians who believe in delivering excellent, compassionate care for kidney disease patients.

For more information on Panoramic Health, click here . To learn more about Renal Specialists of Houston, P.A., visit its website.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization, with more than 800 providers, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 19 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Panoramic Health website at panoramichealth.com .

About Renal Specialists of Houston , P.A.

Founded in 1977 with its first office located in St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital, Renal Specialists of Houston, P.A. (RSOH) has 19 physicians with 12 clinic locations serving 300 square miles of the Greater Houston Market. In addition to providing care in the outpatient clinical setting, RSOH physicians are medical directors of 29 dialysis facilities and have affiliations with 18 hospitals. Services include inpatient and outpatient nephrology consultation, telemedicine, acute and chronic kidney disease management, hypertension therapies, dialysis, vascular access creation and conservation, and kidney transplantation. For more information, visit the RSOH website at renalspecialists.com.

