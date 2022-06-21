Health is Top Priority for Majority of U.S. Adults Despite Continuous Cycle of Failed Diets

Medifast survey reveals lack of time and support are consumers' biggest barriers

BALTIMORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today announced findings from a company-sponsored survey* exploring U.S. adults' dieting patterns and perspectives on health. According to the survey, 70% of U.S. adults consider their health to be a top priority in life, the most common response even ahead of family and career. Yet, fully half of all U.S. adults find it hard to prioritize their health, citing lack of time and positive influences who inspire healthy choices as the main barriers.

The survey also found that nearly three in five U.S. adults have dieted at least once in their lifetime, trying an average of five different approaches to help them:

Feel good physically (50%)

Lose weight (48%)

Boost their energy and immune systems (47%)

Feel good mentally (47%)

However, only 28% of those who have been on a traditional diet say it lasted and 79% say they're likely to revert to previous eating behaviors after completing or giving up on a diet.

Notably, two-thirds (67%) of U.S. adults agree they would be more successful in reaching their health goals if they had more support. More specifically, 66% say having support from others on the same journey is valuable when making lifestyle changes.

"Consumers are seeking a comprehensive approach to lifestyle change that addresses the challenges of their everyday lives, and that shift in consumer desires is reflected in the recent rapid growth of our Community," says Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "OPTAVIA is the solution for those who have failed on diets alone. These survey findings confirm why our innovative approach has impacted more than two million lives: There's a clear need for simple plans and convenient products reinforced by the type of support that can help people create lifelong healthy habits."

In addition to highlighting a cycle of failed diets among U.S. adults, the majority of respondents (61%) say the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed how they prioritize their health. Health remains a priority and consumers need holistic solutions to combat the barriers that are preventing them from making their health goals a reality.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

*Methodology:

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by Medifast and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between April 21 and April 22, 2022. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

