Classic Specs Announces Virtual Try-on Technology

Finding the right style of eyeglasses just got easier with a virtual try-on studio.

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing glasses from home just got a whole lot easier. Classic Specs, an affordable, retro-inspired eyewear retailer, announced it launched a virtual try-on studio for its entire line of eyeglasses, sunglasses, men's glasses, and women's glasses. Now you can try on their glasses at home.

Shoppers will discover their face shape, fit type, and which styles typically look best on consumers like them.

The virtual try-on studio is available when viewing the website on a mobile device or computer with a camera and does not require downloading any software. The studio's face-scanning technology will analyze the shopper's facial features to determine their precise measurements. Shoppers will learn their face shape, fit type, and which styles typically look best on consumers like them.

The virtual try-on studio allows shoppers to immediately see how they will look with different styles of frames and even change the lens to sunglasses. The precise facial measurements are translated into product dimensions giving shoppers peace of mind when placing their orders. This method is surprisingly accurate, and most shoppers can make a purchase based on how their virtual glasses look.

With fast, free shipping, consumers will receive their glasses faster and more conveniently than at a brick-and-mortar store, and unlike the retail stores, Classic Specs won't upsell you on things that should be standard. Their frames are made of premium, hypoallergenic cellulose acetate, which they source from a family-owned factory in Northern Italy. Their sunglass options use the highest quality UVA/UVB protective lenses available, including polarized lens technology. All Classic Specs' products come with a 1-year scratch-free warranty, and every pair comes with an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating at no extra cost.

"With so many retro-inspired styles in various colors, it can be daunting to pick what will look good on you from a website. That's why we built the virtual try-on studio, so every customer can try styles before they buy," explained Caitlyn Miller, Classic Specs Product Manager. "The virtual try-on studio takes accurate facial measurements and digitally overlays your selected product onto a real-time image of you. It has helped tremendously with improving our shopping experience."

Prescription eyeglasses from Classic Specs start at $89.

About Classic Specs

Classic Specs is an online retailer known for its range of contemporary glasses inspired by designers' favorite vintage silhouettes. All frames are made with the highest quality craftsmanship and feature Italian acetate and stainless-steel reinforced hinges. A wide range of lens options are available, whether you're looking for reading glasses, distance, progressive, sunglasses, or simply fashion frames.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 2010, Classic Specs began with brick and mortar stores, then moved online and out to the American West. The brand seeks to revive classic designs from every decade.

Classic Specs headquarters is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its customer service and distribution center are in Missouri. Learn more at www.classicspecs.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

