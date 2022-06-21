Allen Ennis Joins Mill Rock Packaging as CEO

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Partners ("Mill Rock Packaging"), a specialty packaging platform that invests in growth-oriented companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced today that it has appointed Allen Ennis as Chief Executive Officer. Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

Mr. Ennis has assumed leadership of the organization and will work in partnership with Mill Rock Capital on future growth initiatives. He replaces Eric Popham, a board member of Mill Rock Packaging and a Senior Principal at Mill Rock Capital, who has served as interim CEO for the past six months.

"Allen is a very talented leader with an impressive track record of driving profitable growth within the packaging markets. We are pleased that he is joining Mill Rock Packaging and we look forward to working closely together to drive our growth vision with our partner companies," said Mill Rock Packaging Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Edward Rose.

Mr. Ennis has over 28 years of commercial packaging experience, including founding Sierra Pacific, a successful food & beverage packaging business. He has held executive leadership roles with Graphic Packaging and Mondi Group, directing and integrating packaging activities in those businesses. More recently, he served as Executive Vice President for Pacific Southwest Container, and was CEO of Everett Graphics in Oakland, California. He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University, a law degree from the McGeorge School of Law, and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Bob Feeser, Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner, added, "Allen is an outstanding leader who has demonstrated the ability to build strong, growth-focused businesses that deliver market-leading quality, service and innovation. We are excited to work with Allen to drive growth and value creation for our investors."

Mr. Ennis commented, "I am thrilled to join Mill Rock Packaging, with its outstanding growth platform in the specialty packaging market. I am excited to lead the team as we continue building a strong, customer-focused business."

About Mill Rock Packaging Partners

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth- and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

