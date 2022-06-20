Advertise With Us
WELL Health Announces Voting Results

Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 13, 2022 for the Meeting were elected.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. + logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.)
A total of 38,606,107 common shares representing 18.35% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting.

Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolution

Vote Type

Total Votes

% Voted

Hamed Shahbazi

For

33,069,369

 

91.76 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

2,969,581

8.24 %

Tara Mccarville

For

33,978,565

94.28 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

2,060,385

5.72 %

Kenneth Cawkell

For

35,044,346

97.24 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

994,604

2.76 %

John Kim

For

34,011,842

94.38 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

2,027,108

5.62 %

Thomas Liston

For

35,019,053

97.17 %


Against

0

0 %


Withheld

1,019,897

2.83 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 20, 2022.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp. 

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

