Latest advancement connects individual fixtures to the Toggled iQ Network Lighting Control system, giving users pinpoint control while delivering added energy savings

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toggled® , a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on intelligent building management solutions, today announced the new Toggled iQ Fixture Controller. The device gives users control over individual light fixtures for a better lighting experience, while connecting them with the Toggled iQ network lighting control system, delivering energy savings and additional system efficiencies. Toggled will be exhibiting the Fixture Controller as part of its next generation Toggled iQ connected building platform at LightFair 2022 in Las Vegas, June 19-23.

Toggled Unveils New Fixture Controller for Network Lighting Control Management at LightFair 2022 (PRNewswire)

Further building on the capabilities of Toggled's iQ technology portfolio, the Fixture Controller provides a dimming and color control interface between existing 0-10V dimmable fixtures and the Toggled iQ network lighting control platform. When paired with other Toggled iQ offerings such as sensors, switches, and the free Toggled iQ app , the Fixture Controller can enable daylight harvesting, occupancy/vacancy based control, or schedule-based control, as well as customized lighting scenes all from an individual fixture within the connected network.

"Businesses are under pressure to reduce energy consumption to meet their sustainability goals and to keep costs down. Implementing smart building solutions can play a pivotal role in both these areas," said Daniel Hollenkamp Jr., chief operating officer, Toggled. "Our new Fixture Controller represents the next step in offering customers the most innovative and user-friendly connected building solutions that meet all of their lighting and energy efficiency needs."

"Businesses and building operators have to master the delicate balance between building controls that generate energy and cost savings, with the satisfaction of their customers and employees. Toggled's new advancement means our business customers no longer have to walk this line - they can enable individual control of lighting devices while simultaneously driving down energy consumption and costs through the connected building system," said Sawyer Allen, chief executive officer, Mid-Atlantic Energy Solutions, a Toggled reseller. "We're looking forward to this next advancement in the Toggled iQ platform portfolio."

Key Benefits of Toggled iQ Fixture Controller:

Dimming/color control: Two 0-10V outputs provide dimming and CCT control for individual fixtures.

Allows for integrated and independent installation: Consistent with all Toggled iQ products, the Fixture Controller can be installed as a stand-alone device or as part of a larger portfolio of network-controlled devices.

Offers multiple control methods including daylight harvesting, color control, scheduling, and app control features.

Simple installation and set-up: Threaded adapter allows for installation in standard ½" knockouts while the device can easily be set up for connection through the free Toggled iQ app . Threaded adapter allows for installation in standard ½" knockouts while the device can easily be set up for connection through the free

Founded in 2007, Toggled has evolved from a leading LED lighting provider to an innovator in sustainable building technologies that enable organizations to customize and control their building operating systems in real-time.

With more than 150 patents, Toggled is the only software-focused company to deliver end-to-end networked lighting and building control solutions, ensuring consistent product quality and customer satisfaction. Because the system is wireless, users don't have to tear up the office space during installation. Toggled iQ can also integrate into existing BAS systems, which provides additional flexibility when considering system architecture.

Toggled will be located at booth #1415 at LightFair. To schedule a demo or meeting at the event between June 19 and 23, email rschmitz@altair.com .

In addition to the new Toggled iQ Fixture Controller, Toggled will also be spotlighting its full building solutions portfolio at LightFair, including:

Toggled iQ Plug Load Controller

Toggled iQ Area Lighting Controller

Toggled iQ LED tubes

Toggled iQ Sensor

Toggled iQ Downlights

Toggled iQ Switch

Toggled iQ Gateway

About Toggled

Toggled and Toggled iQ are registered trademark brands of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a networked lighting and building control system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensor monitoring, and intelligent building control. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contact:

Altair

Jennifer Ristic

+1.216.849.3109

jristic@altair.com

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altair