Tagore Technology Introduces Family of Ultra-Low Noise Amplifiers and Linear PA Driver for 5G Infrastructure and High-Performance Receivers

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power GaN-based RF switches, today announced the introduction of Ultra-Low-Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and companion Linear Power Amplifier (PA) Driver. The family of devices is tunable from 100MHz to 5GHz and operates from 2.7 V to 5 V supply. These devices are well-suited for a broad range of applications including 5G infrastructure and high-performance Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS).

The TL0374J and TL0375J are Ultra-Low Noise Figure LNAs utilizing an advanced pHEMT Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) process technology. The TL0374J is optimized for below 3GHz frequency bands and the TL0375J is optimized for above 3GHz frequency bands. Ultra-Low Noise Figure LNAs offer a noise figure of 0.35dB and Gain of 18dB with adjustable bias current through an external resistor. The TP0310K is a Linear PA driver with Gain of 17dB, OP1dB of 27dBm and OIP3 of 39dBm at 2GHz.

Klaus Buehring, Tagore Technology's Chief Sales and Marketing officer said: "The new Ultra-Low Noise Amplifier and Linear PA driver device deliver a very low NF, high Linearity and good gain required for high performance receivers such as 5G infrastructure and SDARS. Our applications team has developed custom tuning for broad range of application at 5V/60mA and 3V/30mA bias for common cellular band frequencies which can be adopted by our customers."

The ultra-Low Noise Amplifiers are available in a 2x2 DFN package and the Linear PA Driver is available in a compact 3 x 3 mm QFN package. Samples and evaluation boards are available now for all devices. Datasheets are available at tagoretech.com. For samples and pricing information please contact Tagore Technology's Sales representative at rfgan@tagoretech.com

About Tagore Technology

Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide bandgap technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com

For further information please contact:

Name: Anindita Ray

Email: ray0521@tagoretech.com

