InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Kitchen Step Stool (DNV-351)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a step stool handy when cooking or cleaning in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Cheyenne, Wy., "so I invented the TOE KICK STEP. My design offers a convenient alternative to dragging out a conventional step stool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to use and store a step stool within a kitchen. In doing so, it enables an individual to reach high areas. It also eliminates the need to find and position a traditional step stool and it could save time and effort. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp