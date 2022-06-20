FAA Approves Viasat's Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity System for Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X Aircraft

Certification enables operators of Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft to benefit from Viasat's fastest available download speeds in the large cabin segment for the first time

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, and Dassault Aircraft Services (DAS), today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the installation and use of Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) business aviation system on Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft, marking the first time this equipment has been certified for these specific airframes. Viasat's connectivity solution is available at Dassault Owned Service Centers globally.

With Viasat's Ka-band service, Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X operators can benefit from similar connectivity in-flight as they do on the ground, typically with speeds greater than 20 Mbps. In fact, some operators with Viasat Ka-band IFC have reported speeds greater than 80 Mbps. That level of connectivity, made possible by Viasat's satellite network capacity, will allow all connected passengers to enjoy in-flight applications such as video conferencing, streaming video, corporate VPN access, and more during all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff and landing.

"The combination of our high-capacity satellite network and our compact and lightweight hardware allow us to offer incredible speeds," said Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation. "Our service offers our fastest, most robust business aviation in-flight connectivity solution and supports business-critical productivity capabilities and other data-rich applications while in-flight. We're delighted to bring a new level of in-flight connectivity to Dassault 7X and 8X operators."

"Dassault Aircraft Services provides an exceptional level of service in Falcon maintenance, interior refurbishment, avionics upgrades and more, so it's only fitting to now offer Viasat's Ka-band IFC solution to Falcon operators," said Remy St-Martin, Senior VP and COO, Dassault Aircraft Services. "We're excited to make this system available through the worldwide Dassault MRO network."

Today, Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, the innovative hardware kit that enables high-speed, broadband in-flight connectivity, communicates with Viasat's Ka-band satellite network, which covers over 90 percent of the business aviation routes, and will be forward compatible with the Company's next generation ViaSat-3 constellation.

Complementing the terminals and the robust satellite network, Viasat recently introduced Viasat Select service packages, connectivity plans that are tailored to match a business aircraft's specific operational profile. The new service plans include global and regional unlimited plans for as low as $9,995 per month that feature uncapped data coupled with Viasat's popular "No Speed Limit" Ka-band IFC. Additionally, among other options, there are entry-level service plans newly available, including a $2,795 per month regional plan that delivers Ka-band connectivity at a significant value.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: business-aviation@viasat.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Dassault Aircraft Services

Dassault Aircraft Services (DAS) is a network of Dassault Falcon Jet-owned aircraft service and maintenance centers throughout North and South America. DAS is part of the Service Center Network established to support Falcon operators around the world. DAS service centers are located in Little Rock, Arkansas; Reno, Nevada; Stuart, Florida; St Louis, Missouri; and Sorocaba, Brazil. DAS offers additional AOG GoTeam support in the areas of Teterboro, New Jersey; Van Nuys, California: and Denver Colorado.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the experience passengers and crew can expect on Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft; and the forward-compatibility of Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 with its ViaSat-3 satellite system. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: "No speed limits" means that there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal. Speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors which are outside Viasat's control.

