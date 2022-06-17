VETERAN BROADCAST EXECUTIVES GARY BROWN AND PATRICK MCCREERY ANNOUNCE THE FORMATION OF GLASS CITY TALENT, LLC

Glass City Talent's first investment is a partnership with Talent Dynamics.

LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX and DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran broadcast executives Gary Brown and Patrick McCreery announced the formation of Glass City Talent, LLC today, a company that will invest in niche companies in the broadcast media industry. Brown and McCreery formed the partnership after working together as part of the Meredith Local Media Group senior leadership team until the company's sale in December 2021.

Glass City Talent's first investment and partnership is with Talent Dynamics, a leader in placement and coaching in the broadcast industry for over 30 years. Brown will become CEO at Talent Dynamics, and McCreery will lead in a business development role. Sandra Connell continues as the President of Talent Dynamics.

"I could not be more thrilled to welcome Gary and Patrick to our company and look forward to their contributions to help grow the company into the future," said Connell. "I have known them since they both started their broadcast management careers, and they are the perfect fit to serve our clients with their placement and coaching needs."

"I am so happy to be working with Patrick again on Glass City Talent and for our first investment to be with Talent Dynamics is very exciting," said Brown. "Sandra Connell has been a friend and mentor to me over the years, as she has for so many in the broadcast industry. I am pleased to partner with her on Talent Dynamics and help serve the great clients going forward."

McCreery added, "I am excited to work with Gary again in this venture, and partnering with Sandra and the team at Talent Dynamics is a great fit for us."

The origins of the name Glass City Talent go back to where Brown and McCreery grew up in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo earned the Glass City nickname when it was considered the glass manufacturing capital of the world. That's also where Brown and McCreery first met and worked together in a newsroom early in their careers.

About Talent Dynamics:

Talent Dynamics (www.talentdynamics.com) has been the placement and coaching leader in the broadcast industry for over 30 years. They offer placement and coaching services. They also offer coaching services in other industries.

