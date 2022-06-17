New "Dadication" Documentary Illustrates How Actively Involved Dads Significantly Contribute to Happier, Healthier Children

For Fathers' Day, The New Dadication Campaign Honors Dads' Efforts and Love for Their Kids

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to mass media portrayal, dads have become more involved in their children's lives compared to past decades. Understanding that many dads face a variety of unique challenges that can impact their presence and contribution, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families (ACF), the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse and the Ad Council today released a documentary spotlighting the essential role that fathers play each day.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9060551-new-ad-council-dadication-documentary-psa-with-wwe-superstar-kevin-owens

This latest creative installment of the "Dadication" campaign seeks to promote confidence among fathers, shedding light on their essential roles and encouraging them to play a more active part in their children's lives. Directly building on the campaign's previous Dadication PSAs, the 15-minute documentary features testimonies and insight from fathers and fatherhood practitioners emphasizing how integral dads are to the development of their children, even when facing struggles with mental health, addiction, systemic barriers, and incarceration. The new work also details the many ways fathers show up for their children, explores the impact of growing up without a dad, and provides examples of fathers overcoming numerous barriers to being actively involved.

"Many dads are doing an excellent job as parents, despite often feeling like they're not doing enough," said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "This new work tells fathers that they don't need to feel like it's all on their shoulders, and that they can get help and resources when it comes to parenting."

Children whose fathers are stable and involved are better off on almost every measure: cognitive, social and emotional.1 An involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children regardless of whether they live in the home, and these findings help to illustrate a positive opportunity for dads to be more present and engaged parents.

"This fatherhood media campaign encourages and honors responsible fatherhood, and it's just one demonstration of ACF's commitment to support father-child engagement," said ACF Assistant Secretary January Contreras. "ACF is pleased to share this new 'DADication' documentary that showcases the experiences of four loving dads and their children."

"This honest, inspirational new work provides an in-depth look at the state of fatherhood in America," said Kenneth Braswell, Project Director at the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse and Chief Executive Officer for Fathers Incorporated. "We're bringing the challenges that fathers face to light, and making clear that we're here to help dads connect with their kids in whatever way they can."

The campaign's concept of "#Dadication" exemplifies the numerous ways fathers persevere for their children. Developed by advertising agency Campbell Ewald, pro bono, the documentary will be available for viewing on Fatherhood.gov/Dadication. The campaign also encourages dads to share their own stories of "#Dadication" on social media, and to visit Fatherhood.gov for tips and resources for spending meaningful time with their kids.

Since 2013, the campaign has received over $295 million in donated media value, resulting in over 25.3 billion audience impressions across the country.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology, and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT THE ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES (ACF)

ACF supports programs that focus on responsible fatherhood, such as the Responsible Fatherhood grant program administered by the Office of Family Assistance (OFA). Since 2006, OFA has funded organizations across the United States to provide services and activities designed to promote Responsible Fatherhood (RF). On September 29, 2020, OFA will fund a fourth cohort of RF demonstration grants that are designed to:

strengthen positive father-child engagement and improve healthy relationships (including couple and co-parenting)

improve employment and economic mobility opportunities; and promote or sustain marriage.

These programs are part of ACF's community-based efforts to promote strong, healthy family formation and maintenance, responsible fatherhood and parenting, and reentry opportunities for fathers returning from incarceration.

ABOUT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS) HHS supports responsible fatherhood in diverse ways. Because engaged fathers strengthen families and contribute to healthy outcomes for children, many HHS programs integrate support for fathers. These include Head Start, child support programs, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL RESPONSIBLE FATHERHOOD CLEARINGHOUSE (NRFC)

The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (NRFC) is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS') Administration for Children and Families' (ACF's) Office of Family Assistance (OFA) to assist policymakers, practitioners, and fathers to promote and support responsible fatherhood. NRFC provides evidence-informed materials, resources, and tools including timely information on fatherhood issues, and access to print and electronic publications.

ABOUT CAMPBELL EWALD

Campbell Ewald is a U.S.-based full service, fully integrated advertising and marketing communications agency with over 100 years of know how. The agency provides both traditional and specialized capabilities including advertising; insights and strategic planning; creative development; integrated content strategy and creation; CRM; performance marketing; media planning and buying; in-house production; and analytics. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York, Campbell Ewald has been recognized as one of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and one of the top 10 agencies in North America by the Warc 100. The agency's work on behalf of clients has been honored by, among others, the Cannes International Advertising Festival, the Effies, the One Show, the AAF Mosaic Awards, the ECHO Awards and ADWEEK.

