TigerConnect Appoints Melissa Bell as Company's First President

Appointment comes on the heels of a strategic investment in growth from Vista Equity Partners

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, healthcare's most powerful clinical collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Melissa Bell as president. Bell is the first president in the company's history and is responsible for sales, marketing, revenue operations, solution design, clinical consulting, and customer success. She has over 25 years of experience as a revenue and customer leader in high-growth companies.

TigerConnect logo. TigerConnect's mission is to provide a healthcare communication solutions that radically improves the way care is delivered. (PRNewswire)

"Melissa is a respected leader in the industry, and her insights and experience will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Brad Brooks, co-founder, and chief executive officer at TigerConnect. "Her appointment is a testament to our commitment to building a world-class executive team that will help us achieve our mission of transforming healthcare communication and collaboration."

Prior to TigerConnect, Bell served as chief growth officer for Intelligent Medical Objects, accountable for go-to-market activity, sales, professional services, and customer success. Previously she held leadership roles at Inovalon, nThrive (previously MedAssets), GE Healthcare and Allscripts. Bell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, and completed the Executive Leadership Development program at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

"I'm excited to join TigerConnect and help deliver on our vision of transforming healthcare communication," said Bell. "TigerConnect has an impressive track record of developing innovative solutions that improve patient care and I'm looking forward to building on that success and working with the team to help drive the next phase of growth for the company."

TigerConnect also announced plans for aggressive growth in the second half of the year. The company has hired several new executives to support this expansion, including a new chief revenue officer and a vice president of strategic programs. In addition, TigerConnect has set ambitious goals, including increasing its market share and expanding its product offerings.

Earlier this year TigerConnect received a significant strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on software, data, and technology-based businesses. TigerConnect is leveraging the partnership with Vista to continue its mission to improve patient care through real-time contextual communication and collaboration.

TigerConnect's clinical collaboration solutions combine real-time communication with patient outreach, nurse alarm management and event notification, and physician and resident scheduling in one unified communication platform. At more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, these solutions are in use to improve workforce efficiency, patient throughput and experience, and enable providers to deliver better, safer care.

To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.TigerConnect.com

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

