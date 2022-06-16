Scorpion Partners With National College For DUI Defense (NCDD)

NCDD Members Will Gain Insights And Access To Technology/Services That Helps Them Secure And Retain Clients Seeking DUI Defense Representation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, today announced a one-year partnership with NCDD ( National College for DUI Defense® ), a national DUI defense association that aims to provide the finest advanced-level training available to solo attorneys and law firms practicing DUI (driving under the influence) Defense Law.

Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion) (PRNewswire)

Scorpion will provide NCDD resources, including Webinars about relevant marketing trends and best practices, articles outlining digital marketing recommendations, and content offering perspectives about industry trends, among others.

"Scorpion is ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering technology, branding and marketing, as well as customer relationship management strategies for solo attorneys and law firms practicing DUI," said Donald J. Ramsell, NCDD President & Dean. "We are pleased to partner with Scorpion to provide our members with the resources they need to fulfill the needs of their existing and future legal clients."

"Scorpion prides itself on how best to fuse technology and marketing to grow local businesses, acknowledging the complexities and nuances of each unique vertical," said Darrin Sinnott, Senior Vice President at Scorpion. "We understand and embrace that DUI Defense particularly entails a high degree of customer care with numerous and unique requirements and occupational parameters, and look forward to helping NCDD members expand their businesses as a result of the partnership."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

Contact:

Michael Krems

michael.krems@sparkpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scorpion