New Horizons, EC-Council Partner to Bring Gamified Training to Cybersecurity Penetration Testing

Assessment in the experience allow for individuals and leaders to upskill and protect against vulnerabilities.

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons IT and Business Training Solutions, a leading global provider of cutting-edge IT training to corporate learners and administrators, has expanded their partnership with EC-Council, a world leader in Cybersecurity Education, that will make EC-Council's world class cyber range available to New Horizons learners. The first offering on the cyber range will be a Capture the Flag (CTF) experience called "Hack the Power Grid."

"We have a desperate need for information security professionals who have been trained to know what they don't know," said Bill Jones, Vice-President of Business Operating Systems for New Horizons. "Knowledge is critical, but it's not enough. Experience is crucial and it's far better to get it in a world-class cyber range where competitors race to be the first to find a weakness in the network. I'm very excited about this event because it will allow participants to demonstrate what they are good at, in an entertaining environment, while they discover where they need additional training."

Hack The Power Grid is an individual based CTF event where players compete to acquire flags off a fictional power grid network within a 4-hour time period. Each player has their own set of flags and will compete in their own lanes. Players will apply real life attack sequences in a well thought out power grid environment created by battle-hardened and seasoned professionals.

This kind of experiential training is critically important in a world where data breaches and cyberattacks have become commonplace. While global tensions are currently heightened due to conflict in Eastern Europe, Steve Graham, Senior Vice-President for EC-Council Global, says cybersecurity professionals have been competing with attackers for years.

"I expect our newly enhanced partnership with New Horizons to be one of our most impactful relationships," Graham said. "We routinely hold individual training events for government agencies and corporations, but with New Horizons we can offer this type of experience thousands of times each year. By continuing to invest in our platform and our partnership with New Horizons, we can bring this level of technological sophistication to training for any learner."

Jones says anyone involved in information security, regardless of their current skill level, should consider attending this event. His hope is that corporations will send their professionals to evaluate their future training needs and then act to provide them.

"When I consider all the things that an information security expert could spend their time doing, this is a minimum basic requirement," Jones said. "This is an opportunity to enjoy a learning experience. Regardless of your skill set, you're going to learn something through this event."

To find out more about this event, visit www.newhorizons.com/CTF

About EC-Council

EC-Council's core mission is to help organizations, educators, governments, and individuals address global workforce problems by developing and curating world-class cybersecurity education programs and certifications while providing cybersecurity services to some of the largest businesses around the world. EC-Council is trusted by seven of the Fortune 10; 47 of the Fortune 100; the Department of Defense; global intelligence communities; NATO; and more than 2,000 of the best universities, colleges, and training companies. EC-Council programs are available in more than 140 countries and set the bar in cybersecurity education.

Learn more at www.eccouncil.org

About New Horizons

To be effective in today's fast-changing marketplace, organizations must stay current with technology, professional, and business skills. For 40 years, New Horizons IT and Business Training has been the technology partner guiding firms into the future through a global franchise network that spans six continents and over 30 countries. New Horizons is certified as an AWS Training Partner, Citrix Authorized Learning Center, Cisco Partner for Platinum Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, RedHat Business Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. Grow your team and your business with effective technology and leadership skill development. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com.

