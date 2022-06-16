The Groom Club Launches, Fills Niche Gap in Online Wedding Publishing

New Media Website Brings Grooms-to-Be Wedding Tips and Insight in Category Currently Occupied by Bridal and Female-Focused Resources

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Groom Club (TGC), a new online source for the groom-to-be has announced its launch today. The new media website provides content for the soon-to-be married male and his best man filling a gap that has predominantly been occupied by bridal and female-focused outlets. The new website features tips, insight and ideas for grooms on all aspects of engagements, wedding planning, and ceremonies to help men throughout their wedding journey.

"Wedding resources and content have not typically been focused on grooms and their unique needs, leaving many to struggle with the engagement and wedding process," said TGC managing editor Dustin Sitar. "TGC fills a need and demand and helps male fiancés enjoy and participate in tying the knot in a modern and inviting way."

In addition to serving grooms with original wedding content, TGC also provides aggregated insight and information curated specifically to support the engaged man through the engagement and wedding process. From bachelor party planning and wedding traditions, to costs and guest etiquette, TGC is an accessible, inclusive and informative community to help grooms feel more confident and supported through the planning and processes relevant to them.

"Planning a wedding can be very stressful and confusing for couples, and the groom's role is often overlooked and underserved by traditional wedding media," added Sitar. "This new resource is created specifically for grooms, and to help make their wedding experiences as fun and enjoyable as possible."

For more information about The Groom Club or to browse its wedding content for grooms, visit TheGroomClub.com .

About The Grooms Club (TCG)

The Groom Club (TGC) provides the engaged man with content that supports him on the road to his wedding. From bachelor party planning, to wedding traditions, from paying for the wedding to guest etiquette, The Groom Club is an accessible, inclusive, and informative community for all men to make their lives easier on their wedding journey. For more information, visit TheGroomClub.com .

View original content:

SOURCE The Groom Club