CHENGDU, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26th, the Startup World Cup 2022 Chengdu Regional was successfully held in Jingrong Town, Pidu District, Chengdu. This event was hosted by Fenox Venture Capital Accelerator, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Invest Hong Kong, UESTC, Garage coffee, Hummingbird, Gao Fu (Chengdu) Incubation Center and LECHUANG Incubation Center. The winning team will compete in the Startup World Cup 2022 Asia Finale, where the first prize winner will be awarded HK$30,000 and advance to the Grand Finale in San Francisco.

They will compete in the world's largest global entrepreneurship event against 70+ regional champions, and will have the opportunity to network with world-class startups, venture capital firms, and decision-makers at world-famous companies, with the global champion receiving $1,000,000 investment prize.

The reporter learned that the event was held in a two-way online and offline format, and invited the guests/judges such as the investment consultants from ShangQi Capital, the Pidu Government secretary, etc. Meanwhile, from dozens of registered projects, 8 projects were selected to enter the road show, and the projects involved - Chengdu Xpowerit Technology Co., Ltd.; New Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.; Chengdu Jiuhetonglian Software Co., Ltd.; YIBOSHIJIE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Chengdu Ruida Wulian Technology Co., LTD; Chengdu Chengdian Goldisc Health Data Technology Co., Ltd; SiChuan Eson Technology Co., Ltd.; Bloomsnano.

In the wake of a brilliant project road show and fierce competition, the winners are as follows:

2022SWC Southwest District Most Valuable Player - Chengdu Xpowerit Technology Co.,Ltd

2022SWC Southwest District Most Innovative Award - SiChuan Eson Technology Co., Ltd

2022SWC Southwestern District Most Investment Value Award - Chengdu Ruida Wulian Technology Co., LTD

2022SWC Southwestern District Most Potential Award - Chengdu Jiuhetonglian Software Co.,Ltd.

Jingrong Town, Pidu District, boasts numerous resources for new businesses, which is laying the groundwork for long-term innovation success by importing international resources, optimizing the local project promotion mechanism, publicizing and implementing the innovation policy, and investing in the development of Jingrong Town. Today, Pidu is drawing more and more exceptional entrepreneurial and inventive firms as a world-class ecological platform for the growth of local and foreign high-tech enterprises.

