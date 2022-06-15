Prestigious Industry Survey Confirms RE/MAX Teams Continue to Lead in Productivity

More than 3,700 RE/MAX agents are named on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's

Best Real Estate Professionals" list

DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recently released RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" ranking, which confirmed RE/MAX had more of the nation's 1,000 most prolific home-selling agents than any other brand, the global real estate franchisor today announced that more than 3,700 RE/MAX professionals qualified for a related ranking of agents and teams. What's more, according to the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals List," RE/MAX teams in the small, medium and large categories also posted the highest average number of transaction sides per team member of any brand*.

"Production is the cornerstone of this business and it's no surprise RE/MAX teams continue to dominate in productivity," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "High-performing professionals attract like-minded peers and create something special. It's incredible what they're able to accomplish on behalf of consumers."

Extending a long tradition of supporting teams, in early 2022 RE/MAX announced several new teams-focused initiatives. The centerpiece was a partnership with Workman Success Systems to launch an exclusive REAL TEAMS Solution for RE/MAX Affiliates available via the network's online learning platform, RE/MAX University®. RE/MAX also launched the Teams Mastermind Road Show this month – a series of in-person events designed to teach affiliates and their guests how joining, creating or growing a team could boost their businesses.

"At RE/MAX, LLC, we're dedicated to providing RE/MAX agents the resources, education and opportunities they need to succeed in any market. RE/MAX agents and teams continue to take advantage of the offerings and that, combined with their dedication to customer service, is what makes RE/MAX agents so unstoppable," added Bailey.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" is the industry's largest ranking of agents based on homes sold. It is an offshoot of the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list, in which RE/MAX had more top-ranked agents than any other brand. The "America's Best" rankings were open to individual agents who closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2021 and teams who closed at least 75 transaction sides or $30 million in sales volume.

*With at least 150 team rankings in America's Best

