DON'T SLEEP ON THE HOTTEST DEALS OF THE SUMMER: MATTRESS FIRM'S JULY 4th SALE IS HERE

Shoppers Can Save Big on Top-Rated Mattresses and Cooling Sleep Accessories this July

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is celebrating Fourth of July this year by offering customers the chance to get the best 'summer snooze' ever with big savings on the most popular mattresses and bedding accessories.

Starting June 15, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's annual July 4th Sale and save up to $500 on select mattresses from top brands, as well as receive a king mattress for the price of a queen, or a queen mattress for the price of a twin. Shoppers can also receive a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchase. Eat, swim, SLEEP, repeat – all summer long.

College students looking to head into the new semester well-rested should look no further than Mattress Firm's Back to School Sale, which also begins June 15. Save up to 50% on select mattress-in-a-box options from Sleepy's and tulo and start the school year with the rest needed to excel.

Don't sleep on Mattress Firm's July 4th Sale (June 15 - July 5) with these can't miss deals:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $500 on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

Hot Buys 3 – Up to 60% off + queen mattresses starting at $149.99 (free and fast delivery!)

Bundle & Save Bedding Essentials 4

0% interest for 60 months on purchases of $1999 , or 0% interest for 72 months on purchases of $2999+ 5 with your Mattress Firm credit card. Equal monthly payments required.

Get a head start on better sleep for as little as $1 per month6 for 3 months with a special financing offer. No money down.

Online Exclusives:

Big Holiday Flash Sale8 with promo code HOLIDAY (7/1 – 7/5 beginning at 9PM and ending at 9AM each day)

Special Offers:

Back to School 7 (6/15 – 7/13)

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders

To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher® on MattressFirm.com. For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

1 King Bed for Queen Price, Queen Bed for Twin Price

Offer valid 6/15/22 – 7/5/22. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2 Free Adjustable Base

Offer valid 6/15/22 – 7/5/22. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set; has no cash value; and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3 Hot Buys

Offer valid 6/15/22 – 7/5/22. Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Delivery restrictions apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

4 Bundle & Save on Bedding Essentials

Offer valid from 6/15/22 to 7/5/22. Save 20% when you buy 2 qualifying bedding essential items; save 30% when you buy 3 qualifying bedding essential items; or save 40% when you buy 4 or more qualifying bedding essential items. Savings applied to listed price. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

5 0% Interest for 60 Months with minimum purchases of $1999; 0% Interest for 72 Months with minimum purchase of $2999

No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. The payments equal the initial total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert® in-store for complete details.

6 Pay $1 Per Month for the First 3 Months with Mattress Firm Credit Card

*0% APR: 3 years with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm or any Synchrony HOME credit card. 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid 6/15/22 – 9/27/22. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first 3 months, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For the next 33 months, a higher monthly payment will be required equal to any remaining promo purchase balance divided by the number of months remaining in the applicable promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. Except for the first 3 months, these payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

7 Back to School

Sale valid 6/15/22 to 7/13/22. Offer valid only on models indicated. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

8Big Holiday Flash Sale (Online Only)

Offer valid online only from 7/1/22 – 7/5/22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each day. Get an extra 20% off select purchases. Extra savings apply to online exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. See mattressfirm.com for complete details.

9 Military, Students, Teachers, Nurses, Doctors, First Responders

Save an additional 20% on select purchases or additional 10% on Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

