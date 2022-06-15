At-risk Medi-Cal Members Get Access to Vaccinations Through Health Net's Unique Care Collaboration

Innovative insurer and health equity pioneer works with MedArrive to provide vulnerable Medi-Cal members and their families access to in-home COVID-19 vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net , one of California's longest serving and most experienced Medi-Cal partners, is offering in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to its most vulnerable members and their families. This approach is critical because research shows that in-home medical appointments are an effective way to remove barriers to COVID-19 vaccination among Medicaid enrollees. This is just one of the latest efforts spearheaded by Health Net to care for people outside of a provider's office.

Health Net partners with MedArrive to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for Medi-Cal members and their families.

Eligible Health Net members in the Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Fresno regions who opt into the innovative program can schedule their home visit at their convenience. A licensed, trained EMT, or healthcare professional will administer the vaccine to them and any family member who wants to be vaccinated.

"Health Net is dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of our members wherever they are, including at home. We recognize that many members face significant social, economic, and physical barriers to receiving life-saving therapeutics like the COVID-19 vaccines," said Dr. Pooja Mittal, Chief Health Equity Officer of Health Net. "To overcome these barriers, Health Net collaborates with trusted community and business partners to transform the health of our communities, one person at a time."

Health Net conducted outreach to tens of thousands of members who may not have yet received a vaccine to get the word out. The company's program is a collaboration with MedArrive, a mobile-integrated healthcare platform company . Working in close coordination with Health Net's Case Management team, MedArrive's field providers administer vaccines while also identifying other potential gaps in care.

"The partnership with Health Net is yet another example of our mission to improve people's lives by bringing more humanity to healthcare. Both of our organizations believe that every person deserves the right to live a happy and healthy life, and we couldn't be prouder of the progress we've made so far," said Dan Trigub, co-founder and CEO of MedArrive. "Engaging with the most at-risk people in our communities requires trust, cooperation, and passion, which is why our field providers are best positioned to connect with members. They know the communities they serve and are committed to helping their neighbors."

The MedArrive platform includes physician-led telehealth and home health services that are provided by its field provider network of thousands of highly trained and skilled paramedics, EMTs, and other healthcare professionals.

Health Net's in-home vaccination initiative is part of its larger effort to get Californians vaccinated against COVID-19. The insurer also sets up vaccination clinics throughout key markets it operates, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, St. Stanislaus, and Tulare Counties.

Click here to watch a MedArrive field provider conduct a home visit on behalf of Health Net. To learn more about Health Net's industry-leading efforts to drive health equity, visit BridgingtheDivideCA.com and follow Health Net on Facebook and Twitter.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 40 years ago, Health Net believes every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. That's why we provide health coverage for every stage of life and advance health equity with innovative approaches to care. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve three million members throughout California. We offer an array of health plans, including Medi-Cal, Medicare, and individual and family plans. We offer these health plans and other services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About MedArrive

MedArrive enables healthcare providers and payors to power care services into the home, leveraging a fully integrated care management platform that bridges the virtual care gap with physician-led telemedicine combined with its network of EMS professionals. MedArrive's holistic care model, network of field providers, and technology serves vulnerable populations in their homes, building patient self-advocacy, lowering total costs of care, and reconnecting the unengaged back to primary care. This unique approach gives patients access to trusted medical expertise by better utilizing an untapped workforce, ultimately ensuring continuity of care, better patient outcomes, and significant cost savings for patients and providers. MedArrive has more than 50,000 highly skilled EMS providers in its national network, and services span dozens of clinical use cases, including chronic condition management, transitional care, readmission prevention, urgent care, vaccinations, palliative care, and more. For more information, visit medarrive.com.

