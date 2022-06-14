United Weld Holdings Completes Alignment of Operations Following Acquisition of BendTec

BATON ROUGE, La., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Weld Holdings ("UWH"), whose portfolio of companies focuses primarily on providing industrial pipe fabrication and pipe and fitting distribution to industrial and commercial markets, is pleased to announce the completion of the alignment of its operations following its acquisition of BendTec in Duluth, Minnesota.

BendTec has a longstanding reputation for high-quality, technically sound steel pipe bending and fabrication across multiple industries, including the power, structural and architectural, mining, industrial, chemical, and nuclear industries. The company has received worldwide recognition for its expertise, dependability, and innovation. It is the leading provider of critical power piping systems, with specific focus on heavy-wall, large-diameter pipe fabrication and bending for the power generation industry. In addition, BendTec is a proud partner of the Local 11 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada.

"Since we were purchased by United Weld Holdings, we have been forging a path forward with newfound direction," said Clint Zimpel, appointed President of BendTec following the transaction. "BendTec remains a united company, utilizing a strong union workforce provided by the Local 11 with whom we have a longstanding relationship. Now more than any other time over the past 20 years, we are looking to grow our business and strengthen our relationship, which will benefit the members of the Local 11 and all of our employees."

UWH's portfolio also includes Epic Piping, Epic Distribution, Emirates Prefabrication, and Epic Piping Supports. The alignment enables the companies to leverage UWH's corporate shared services functions and operate independently, giving each greater ability to expand their unique service offerings and grow their businesses based on their individual capabilities.

