Scorpion Biological Services Appoints Stephan Kutzer, Ph.D. as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

MANHATTAN, Kan., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion Biological Services (Scorpion), a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Stephan Kutzer, Ph.D. as its Interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kutzer currently serves on Scorpion's advisory board.

This is an exciting time at Scorpion as we seek to build a robust and fully integrated CDMO.

Dr. Kutzer brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, managing successful contract development and manufacturing organizations. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of development, analytical testing, and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Prior to this, he served as President, Divisional CEO and Chief Operating Officer of the Pharma Biotech & Customer Manufacturing division of Lonza Group AG, a multinational manufacturing company serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, where he had full oversight of the division, which generated over $1.6 billion in annual sales.

Dr. Kutzer also served as a member of the Executive Management Board of Lonza Group AG; President of Lonza Biologics Inc; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Singapore Inc; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Teva-Lonza TL Biopharmaceuticals AG; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza Biologics plc.; and President and Chairman of Lonza Inc. He previously served as an Executive Director on the board of directors for the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT). Dr. Kutzer earned a master's degree in Chemical and Process Engineering and a Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences from the Technical University of Munich, Germany.

David Halverson, President of Scorpion Biological Services, said, "With the rapid growth of Scorpion and the announcement of our new commercial-scale biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan, Kansas, Scorpion welcomes Stephan to this position. We look forward to advancing into our next phase of growth under his stewardship."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Kutzer stated, "This is an exciting time at Scorpion as we seek to build a robust and fully integrated CDMO. I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to supporting Scorpion through this next phase of growth."

About Scorpion Biological Services

Scorpion Biological Services is a contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) and contract research organization (CRO) focused on cell- and gene-based therapies and large molecule biologics. Scorpion provides a broad array of clinical-scale biomanufacturing, analytical and R&D services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies from its San Antonio, Texas facilities. Scorpion will offer commercial-scale biomanufacturing from its newly announced site in Manhattan, Kansas. For more information, visit us at www.scorpionbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

