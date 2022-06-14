ROI Training Wins 2021 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Training

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Training announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Training.

ROI Training was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their journey to the cloud through training.

This achievement marks the third time ROI Training has been globally recognized as the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Training (2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded the Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA, by Cloud Learning Services.

Today, ROI Training offers a deep cloud curriculum covering Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering & Analytics, API Management, Networking & Security, Machine Learning & AI, and Cloud for Business Leaders.

"We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award in Training for the third time since 2017," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "Our 8+ year partnership with Google Cloud continues to scale at an exciting rate. I am proud of my team for the incredible effort we put in on a daily basis to help customers succeed. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing us!"

"Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Nina Harding, Global Chief, Partner Programs and Strategy, Google Cloud. "Based on their certified, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're proud to recognize ROI Training as the Training Specialization Partner of the Year."

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology & Management training programs. ROI has trained over 200,000 people globally in Cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data & AI, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

