The Doctors Company Announces 15-Year Anniversary of the Tribute Plan

NAPA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of TDC Group, announced today that it has paid over $140 million in Tribute® Plan awards over the past 15 years to its members. Tribute was the first national plan to recognize retiring doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care, and it is the largest such benefit in the industry.

Over the last 15 years, more than 11,500 Tribute awards have been paid. To date, the highest award is $264,808.

"The Tribute Plan is tangible proof of our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "I'm pleased that in our recent survey of members, 92 percent recognized the importance of Tribute and 90 percent expressed satisfaction with our unmatched benefits."

The Doctors Company's financial strength, with over $6.5 billion in assets and $2.5 billion in member surplus, empowers the company to offer these rewards without compromising its ability to protect its members' livelihoods or pay claims. The millions of dollars that are in Tribute accounts today come from the capital of the company, not from premiums, and Tribute payments do not affect The Doctors Company's ongoing dividend program.

