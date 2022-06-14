AXA XL adds Commercial E&O insurance underwriting expertise in the US

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet service professionals continued demand for professional liability protection, AXA XL is growing its Commercial Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance team in the US with the additions of Melissa Sowa as Sr. Vice President, Underwriting Manager Miscellaneous Professional Liability; John C. Birkhofer as Vice President, Sr. Underwriter Professional Liability; and Michelle Anderson as E&O Senior Underwriter and Program manager.

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Sowa joins AXA XL from AXIS Capital, where she most recently managed several Property & Casualty programs. Prior to her most recent position, she managed a book of lawyers' professional liability business. Ms. Sowa's 20-year insurance career also includes tenure with Alliant Insurance Services, Marsh, and Liberty Mutual. In her new role, Melissa will be managing the Miscellaneous Professional Liability group for AXA XL.

Mr. Birkhofer also brings more than 20 years of underwriting experience to AXA XL, honed from underwriting and management positions at Chubb, Lexington Insurance, Markel Insurance, ANV Global Services and Hallmark Financial. In his new AXA XL role, he will be underwriting a portfolio of Lawyers and Miscellaneous Professional Liability.

Ms. Anderson joins from Argo Group where she served as a Program Manager for US Commercial Programs. Her career includes tenure with QBE North America in both E&O underwriting and claims management, and various law firms as an insurance defense counsel. In her new role at AXA XL, she joins AXA XL's commercial E&O Programs team, led by Head of Professional Program Frank Palermo.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Palermo said: "Michelle brings impressive underwriting and program management experience to our team. Given the diversity of our professional liability program business, Michelle's experience in underwriting and claims will be invaluable as we continue to grow our program business."

"Despite best efforts, professional service providers run the risk of making an error or overlooking something that could lead to a claim or lawsuit that could impact a business' financial security, reputation, and client relationships," said Mike Takigawa, AXA XL's Head of Commercial E&O. "There's a lot at stake for our clients. That's why attracting seasoned professional liability underwriting talent like Melissa, Michelle and John is so important in our continued commitment to provide quality, relevant E&O coverages and guidance."

AXA XL's E&O insurance protects professional individuals and companies from actual or alleged mistakes, errors, omissions, negligence, or failures that occur while providing advice and services to clients. In addition to underwriting E&O coverages directly, AXA XL also works with Managing General Underwriters (MGUs) to provide tailored coverage to real estate agents, insurance agents, public entities, educators, law enforcement, title agents and accountants.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL