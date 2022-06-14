Supported by the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, 'The People's Tree' is embarking on its annual journey to Washington, D.C. for the 2022 holiday season

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes its annual trip to Washington, D.C., it will do so with the support of 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier. For the first time, 84 Lumber is the proud presenting sponsor of what is known as 'The People's Tree' this holiday season.

84 Lumber Announces Premier Sponsorship of 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

"84 Lumber is thrilled to sponsor the tree that brings so many people joy throughout the holidays," said 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy Knox. "We're excited to be working with the U.S. Forest Service and Choose Outdoors for the first time through this partnership as well."

Every year since 1964, a different national forest has been selected to provide a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The name 'People's Tree' reflects the nickname for the U.S. House of Representatives, the People's House. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina, and 84 Lumber will be among those tracking the tree's journey from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. Each year, the National Forest that provides the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, along with various partners from across the country, also provides thousands of homemade ornaments, many of which are created by children.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place late November and the tree will light up the West Lawn from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening until Jan. 1, 2023.

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of sponsors from both the public and private sectors," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, the non-profit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. "We're grateful for the time and resources that 84 Lumber and all our invaluable partners are providing to help make this the best tour to date."

For related news, events and tour information, and to track the tree on the journey to D.C. visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2022 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in over 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber has held a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for several years in a row. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join the company on your favorite social media platform.

