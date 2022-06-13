Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) Forms Partnership with agilon health to Transform Health Care for Seniors in South Carolina

The Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto program will deliver value-based primary care to PPCP patients

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto Primary Care Physicians ("PPCP"), South Carolina's largest independent multi-specialty physician's group, and agilon health ("agilon"), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, have entered a long-term partnership to create a better healthcare experience for senior patients through a new value-based primary care program. This new program -- called Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto – empowers the primary care provider to serve as the care quarterback and will enrich the quality-of-care PPCP is known for in South Carolina.

"PPCP is committed to improving the care experience for our growing senior population, and this new value-based primary care program will help us deliver on this promise for our patients today and in the future," says Terry Cunningham, CEO of PPCP. "We look forward to our long-term partnership with agilon heath and to continuing to enhance our high-quality primary care programs and services for our senior patients."

PPCP's vision is to be the model for patient-driven health care and physician independence, and the group is achieving this goal by focusing on being the home for high quality, cost-effective health care, especially for seniors. Today, PPCP has more than more than 120 providers, including 30 primary care physicians and 60 advanced practitioners at 40 locations across the state. PPCP is the first primary care group to transition to a full-risk, value-based primary care model for Medicare in South Carolina. agilon health has a long track record of partnering with physician groups to successfully make the transition to this new model of primary care.

"Our vision is to transform health care across communities by empowering physicians, and we are proud to form a long-term partnership with Palmetto Primary Care Physicians," said Steve Sell, Chief Executive Officer of agilon health. "By building a new primary care model for PPCP's senior patients, our organizations have the opportunity to positively impact patients, providers, and communities."

Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto will be open to all PPCP patients who are eligible or enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan contracted with PPCP through the agilon partnership. This program is not a health plan, and PPCP may work with other health plans in their service areas. More information is available by contacting PPCP.

About Value-Based Care

Value-based care is an important healthcare delivery model, which empowers physicians to serve as the quarterback of care for their Medicare patients. Primary care is critical to the delivery of value-based care within communities. This care approach enables physicians to spend more time with their patients to focus on their total health, while improving the experience for the physician group.

About Palmetto Primary Care Physicians

Serving our communities since 1996, Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP) is the largest independent multi-specialty physicians' group in South Carolina. The group cares for more than 250,000 patients across seven counties throughout 40 offices. PPCP provides a wide array of services including primary care, specialty care, urgent care, as well as diagnostic, imaging, and labs. Visit www. palmettoprimarycare.com to learn more.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

