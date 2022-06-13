MYLE VAPE WINS ILLUSTRIOUS "INDUSTRY LEADER" AWARD AT THE VAPOUROUND AWARDS

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MYLE Vape, a global brand consumers have come to know and trust, has won the "Industry Leader" award at the Vapouround Awards in Birmingham, UK this past weekend.

MYLE: 2022 Vapouround Industry Leader Award Winner (PRNewswire)

MYLE Vape Wins Industry Leader at the 2022 Vapouround Awards.

Since it's conception in 2015, MYLE has worked studiosly to create a trusted global brand that is constantly innovating, is quick to react to harmful, unsafe counterfeit copycat goods in market, takes underage vaping seriously by creating and monitoring safeguards to keep underage consumers from purchasing, invests heavily in R&D to stay on top of new technology and is one of the few vape brands in the USA that has PMTA acceptance with two vape pod products: Gold Leaf and Blue Leaf Tobacco.

"MYLE is honored to be considered an industry leader in a business that is highly competitive and prides itself on innovation and change. From day one, my goal in creating MYLE was to create a safe alternative to combustible cigarettes and this award represents everything I have worked for over the past 7 years in honor of my mother who passed away from lung cancer." claims Ariel Gorelik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

MYLE debuted the new UK specific, MICRO Bar at the Vapouround show last week, a tiny, compact sleek device that boasts a micro small 2ml tank that still manages to produce 800 puffs and features a mesh coil that stabilizes the delivery of both taste and flavor while improving the device performance and providing maximum vapor production.

MYLE Vape, a global vape company launched in 2015, was created to provide a secure and desirable alternative to combustible cigarettes, that is pleasurable for the consumer in terms of ease of use, customization and durability.

The decades of industry experience the executive team brings to MYLE Vape combined with a world class manufacturing team and a research and development budget that has consistently grown since MYLE Vape's inception, has allowed for world renowned design and technological innovation. MYLE Vape manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the United States.

Contact Information

Myle Vape

Robert Dietsche

General Manager

844-777-6953

rob@mylevape.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MYLE