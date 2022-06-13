BOVIET SOLAR GETS 255-MEGAWATT PV MODULE ORDER FROM LEADING GLOBAL RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPER

Developer Chose Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has signed a contract to provide 255 MW of PV Modules to a leading global renewable energy developer. The PV modules will be used at a utility-scale solar project in the United States.

The developer chose Boviet Solar's high-performance and high-efficiency Vega Series™ 550W PERC Monocrystalline - Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules.

"Our Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control steps and using high-tech manufacturing processes. As a result, clients can mitigate their project risk, lower their balance of system (BOS) cost, lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), receive a great return on investment (ROI), and realize long-term, reliable energy generation and savings," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet Solar's PV modules feature high-purity monocrystalline wafer technology combined with PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, large cell design and robust product components.

"That combination of technologies means our modules capture more photons, produce more energy, and ultimately pack more power per module. And it means developers can rely on our modules to perform reliably regardless of the installation scenario and environmental conditions," Cen added.

Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL top performance PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

