ZeroEyes Partners with Asylon Robotics to Develop Drone-Enabled Active-Shooter Response

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a formal partnership with Asylon Robotics , a firm that automates security operations by leveraging aerial and ground robotics for perimeter and drone security and intelligence services.

The partnership integrates ZeroEyes' human-verified A.I. gun detection software with Asylon's aerial drone and robot dog video feeds, providing end users with an autonomous response capability in active shooter situations.

The number of law enforcement officers killed intentionally in the line of duty reached a 20-year high in 2021, with gunfire being the leading cause of officer deaths. This concerning statistic underlines the need for autonomous, real-time intelligence in active shooter events to react faster to protecting civilians and law enforcement personnel alike.

"Our grandparents and parents had nuclear attack drills from foreign threats, and we adults had fire drills growing up. Our children today have active shooter drills - things aren't heading in the right direction," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "Enabling our A.I. gun detection technology for use beyond static video cameras is a huge step in combating the mass shooting epidemic that our country faces. Our partnership with Asylon Robotics means we're able to outfit unmanned vehicles with real-time gun detection intel and tools such as lights and audible alarms to distract shooters, giving first responders time to respond to threats more quickly and safely from the air or on the ground, when every second counts."

ZeroEyes' proprietary A.I. gun detection technology integrates with existing security cameras to instantly detect visible guns within range of the cameras. When a weapon is detected, ZeroEyes' military-trained operations center analysts verify the detection and alert first responders within 3-5 seconds. This agreement expands the company's footprint beyond static cameras to unmanned systems.

ZeroEyes' A.I. security solution is currently in use in K-12 schools, universities, commercial businesses, US military bases, state and local governments across the country and is monitored 24/7/365 by military veterans. ZeroEyes' solution was also recently awarded a United States Air Force AFWERX Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Grant for Drone-Robot Enabled Active Shooter Deterrence (DRASD), expanding the use of automated security response technology.

"All of Asylon's solutions are built to increase safety and enable the security operations center of the future. Partnering with ZeroEyes to integrate its A.I. gun detection solution into our DroneCore platform is a huge step forward in making that happen," says Damon Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of Asylon Robotics. "Our partnership means we have a more complete solution for customers to safely and intelligently respond to incidents on their properties, such as active shooter scenarios. Adding A.I. gun detection to air and ground security robotics is industry-first and directly in line with our mission to help get the right intel to the right people to make better, faster, and smarter decisions."

Asylon is the only full-service American robotic perimeter security company. By combining aerial drones and robot dogs with powerful software, its DroneCore command and control platform automates security patrol and response. These advanced and automated robotics systems act as significant force multipliers for streamlining security operations.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About Asylon

Asylon Inc. is the leading robotic perimeter security company in the United States. Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon helps to ensure that both government and private-sector companies can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. Asylon provides a customer experience that is second-to-none and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

