T-Metrics Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

Joins network of Experience Builders transforming customer engagement with solutions that leverage the capabilities of Avaya's OneCloud™ platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Metrics announces it has been selected by Avaya, a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program. Avaya delivers open, converged, and innovative solutions for contact centers and unified communications that create exceptional communications experiences for customers and employees.

The proven interoperability of T-Metrics' CX-2025 advanced omnichannel contact center SaaS solution with Avaya OneCloud™ solutions deliver a highly scalable, fully featured platform within a secure environment. This combination provides customers with a single solution that best fits their needs either on-premise, in the cloud (public, private, or FedRAMP), or in a hybrid environment. With the T-Metrics solution, Avaya customers can realize productivity gains through a single sign-on and consistent user interface regardless of consumption model. As a DevConnect Technology Partner, T-Metrics enables Avaya to offer customers enhanced functionality specifically built for both governmental agencies and commercial customers that helps eliminate cloud lock-in, minimize migration costs, and enable work from anywhere.

"T-Metrics is very excited to join the DevConnect program and deepen our relationship with Avaya," says Arthur Pravato, CEO of T-Metrics. "Our ability to integrate with Avaya OneCloud solutions enables customers to enjoy the benefits of an omnichannel contact center while having complete control over their migration pace and UC investment decisions. Together, we can deliver advanced features with the highest level of security. At T-Metrics, we continue to enhance our platform while maintaining a sharp focus on security, which is one reason why we've enjoyed a trusted partner status with the Department of Defense for decades."

"Technology partners like T-Metrics help Avaya meet our customers' unique contact center requirements securely," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "Customers can be operational quickly because its contact center solution interoperates with the Avaya OneCloud eco-system."

The Avaya DevConnect program is part of the Avaya Experience Builders™ network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-gen customer and employee experiences businesses need through the Avaya OneCloud AI-Powered Experience platform. The DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

This program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers, and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access, and support for many of its platforms and interfaces through the DevConnect program, often at no cost to registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners, like T-Metrics, must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing, and sales.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at http://www.avaya.com/devconnect .

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About T-Metrics

T-Metrics is a world-class provider of next generation omnichannel contact centers and operator systems. Our ability to leverage existing UC infrastructure, migrate seamlessly between consumption models, eliminate cloud lock-in, and onboard within days/weeks - makes T-Metrics one of the most versatile companies to work with in the industry. Learn more about T-Metrics at www.tmetrics.com.

