Medway Air Ambulance Renews Its EURAMI Accreditation, Earns a NAAMTA Accreditation, and Achieves an ARGUS Platinum Rating

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medway Air Ambulance is now one of the only fixed-wing air ambulance providers in the country to earn a dual accreditation for air medical transports, including individual endorsements for its adult patient transfers, Neonatal and Pediatric expertise, and commercial medical escorts. Medway's FAA Part 135 aviation program also earned the prestigious ARGUS Platinum certification, the highest possible rating for aviation safety and service. Medway's elite accreditations and its extensive 22-year history of service solidify its role as a leader in air medical transport.

Medway Air Ambulance is a leader in the air medical transport industry, providing domestic and international medical flights for neonatal, pediatric and adult patients. (PRNewsfoto/Medway Air Ambulance) (PRNewswire)

"Earning both the EURAMI and NAAMTA accreditations this year highlights Medway's ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care," stated Medway's Vice President of Business Development, Mark Chapman, RN. "Our achievement assures healthcare professionals, patients, and families worldwide that the Medway team is trained and equipped to successfully handle complex transports."

The accrediting agencies, European Aero-Medical Institute (EURAMI) and National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA), each set strict air medical transport quality and safety standards for domestic and international flights. The independent audits verify that Medway excels in its medical practice and documentation, quality management system, and safety protocol for international and domestic transports.

Both EURAMI and NAAMTA awarded Medway their full air ambulance accreditation, specifically recognizing its specialty Neonatal and Pediatric transport capability. Medway is a contracted provider for pediatric Centers of Excellence, routinely providing medical flights for the best children's hospitals nationwide.

In addition to the validation of Medway's medical expertise, Medway is certified for operational excellence in aviation. The ARGUS International Base Operations Audit and Rating Program awarded Medway the coveted ARGUS Platinum rating for aviation. The elite distinction is based on a comprehensive audit of the aircraft maintenance, pilot training program, emergency response plan, and safety management system.

Independent accreditations and certifications are especially helpful to consumers who seek safe, high-quality air medical transports for their loved ones.

"Our entire organization is built on a foundation of safety. Protecting our patients and our crews is at the heart of every decision we make," said Matt Kinney, Medway's Vice President of Flight Operations. "The ARGUS Platinum rating reflects our determination to ensure Medway is the safest air ambulance program in the country."

About Medway Air Ambulance

Since 2000, Medway Air Ambulance has provided thousands of medical flights for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. With 24/7 air medical transport coordination, Medway delivers responsive service and international flight capability. Medway is one of the largest in-network and contracted air ambulance providers in the country, working with travel assistance programs, workers' compensation plans, and health insurance companies. Medway also partners with world-renowned children's hospitals to provide neonatal and pediatric transports using its specialized medical team and equipment. Medway, a Part 135 air carrier, owns and operates its aircraft from its headquarters in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Contact: Medway Air Ambulance

Office: 800-233-0655

570 Briscoe Blvd.

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Website: http://www.medwayair.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medway Air Ambulance