La Brea Bakery Launches Revamped Artisan Sandwich Carriers to Align with Shifting Food Service Needs

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today La Brea Bakery, North America's No. 1 artisan bread brand, announced a number of advancements to its sandwich carriers for the food service industry.

La Brea Bakery sandwich carriers are now Thaw and; Sell, vegan-certified, and have an ambient shelf life up to four days.

"The pandemic has significantly impacted the foodservice industry, and the needs of operators have shifted," said Brie Buenning, director of marketing for La Brea Bakery. "Operators are looking for product solutions that help address labor constraints and can be used in multiple applications across the menu. When we examined our portfolio, we saw an opportunity to enhance our sandwich carriers to address operators' changing needs in a challenging environment."

La Brea Bakery's new and improved sandwich carriers include the following:

1) A refreshed assortment of carrier breads including:

Benefit: Operators can simplify their inventory to bread products that are versatile enough to be used across the menu and truly meet business needs.

2) Carriers' ambient shelf life has increased to four days using natural enzyme technology

Benefit: Now that carriers can be kept ambient longer, operators can free up freezer space and use bread over several days, decreasing waste and maximizing profits.

3) La Brea Bakery carriers are now sold Thaw & Sell

Benefit: Unlike parbaked products, Thaw & Sell bread does not need to be baked before serving, reducing labor, saving time and making La Brea Bakery products easier to use.

4) Vegan certification for all carriers

Benefit: As plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity, operators can trust that La Brea Bakery sandwich carriers (with the exception of Brioche buns and multigrain sliced sandwich bread) are free of all animal products, such as honey or cheese.

"We're proud to be able to make these changes while maintaining what La Brea Bakery bread is known for: delicious artisan bread made with time and care that elevates any eating experience," said Buenning.

For more information on La Brea Bakery's sandwich carriers and recipe inspiration to use one bread three ways, visit labreabakery.com/sandwichcarriers.

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement and won over the culinary community and consumers with its hearth-baked, handcrafted breads sold at online retailers and grocery stores across the country.

