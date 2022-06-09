Kinecta Federal Credit Union Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses by Partnering with the Spicy Green Book Organization for its Second Manhattan Beach Food Market Event

The event will be held in the Kinecta parking lot. More than 30 vendors and 1,000 people tasting delicious global foods from pop-ups and some of LA's favorite food trucks

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council activities, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a leading financial services provider in the South Bay, celebrates Black-owned businesses by partnering with the Spicy Green Book organization for its second Manhattan Beach Food Market. The event will be held in the parking lot of one of Kinecta's Manhattan Beach branches, located at 1440 Rosecrans Ave., on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 12:00 to 7:00 pm.

"At Kinecta, we are committed to partnerships and activities that celebrate our diverse communities and population," said Kim Graham, Vice President, Human Resources and Talent Development at Kinecta. "It's an honor to partner with Spicy Green Book for the second consecutive year to help support Black-owned businesses. We invite our community to be part of this fun filled event as we help Black-owned food and beverage businesses succeed."

Spicy Green Book founder Danilo Batson established the Spicy Green Book organization in 2020 to foster an "intentional economy" where consumers make purposeful decisions on where and how they spend their money. With the concept of Eating with Intention, it enables people to enjoy fantastic food while using their buying power to create a more equitable society.

Launched in 2020, Kinecta's DEI Council supports employee resource groups, which are based on similar interests, identities and life experiences, such as race, gender, and sexuality. These groups raise awareness and give a voice to the underrepresented, allowing employees to network and socialize, as well as work on their professional development. To learn more about Kinecta's DEI programs and activities, visit https://www.kinecta.org/dei

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 32 credit union-owned branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

About Spicy Green Book

Spicy Green Book believes in the power of Black entrepreneurs to build lasting economic representation for American communities nationwide. Our mission is to support Black-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry through events, creative services, resources, and a digital directory. We seek to amplify their voice and help empower their collective agency.

