Introducing Advata, a Software Company Improving Patient Outcomes Through Advanced Analytics

Six innovative, mission-driven organizations combine forces to transform health care

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Advata, an advanced analytics software company, announces its launch, providing a suite of SaaS products to drive better health care. The brand introduction marks the culmination of the strategic integration of KenSci, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, Lumedic, Quiviq, and MultiScale by Providence, one of the nation's largest health systems.

"At our core, Advata is aware that every data point has a human life behind it," says Julie Rezek, Advata CEO. "Our solutions deliver insights for health providers and payers to help make informed care decisions to improve patient outcomes. We are setting a new standard for advanced data analytics utilizing AI insights to enable smarter healthcare operations, reduce costs, and recover revenue."

Advata has a comprehensive product offering to provide clinical decision support and back-office management to optimize care and operations. Advata's insights create intelligent workflows in the most expensive and complex areas of health care, like the emergency department and operating room. By leveraging data to produce more intelligent healthcare delivery, Advata improves revenue cycle logic and optimizes cash flow.

Continuing the foundation established by KenSci, named "U.S. healthcare partner of the year" by Microsoft in 2020, Advata's software solutions include pre-built cloud-native products on Microsoft Azure. Advata's analytics platform derives insights from data to improve population health, patient experiences, workflows, and diagnosis accuracy. Built to empower customizations, the platform allows users to develop their own applications.

Additionally, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, and Lumedic's products have all combined to offer a broad portfolio of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare providers, contributing to increased revenue, payments acceleration, and collections automation. Advata's RCM solutions enable better stakeholder cooperation across the revenue cycle and leverage patient-driven interoperability to promote greater transparency, access, and affordability for patients and communities. The proprietary Ops Center RCM platform introduced by Colburn Hill Group, for example, has earned praise from customers and industry analysts for its superior ease of use, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

"Providence has been on a journey to transform health care through innovation, and Advata is a culmination of this important work. It represents our belief that when you pair data science with responsible artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and other technological advancements, you can better support clinicians at the bedside and in clinics, improve patient outcomes, and decrease overall healthcare costs. We look forward to sharing these solutions with clinics and health systems across the country to create real-world impact," says Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO of Providence.

Advata will be exhibiting at AHIP 2022, June 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV (Kiosk #: 1105-B), and at the HFMA Annual Conference, June 26-29 in Denver, CO (Booth #: 702).

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 900 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states—Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Washington, and Irvine, California. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

About Advata Inc.

Advata is on a mission to provide advanced analytics that transform healthcare management and operations. With a bedrock of data science research as its foundation, the company develops solutions rooted in a unifying platform driven by responsible artificial intelligence (AI) to improve clinical care, hospital operations, and population health. With a strong healthcare heritage, Advata leverages the collective institutional intelligence and technological contributions from its six legacy companies: KenSci, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, Lumedic, Quiviq, and MultiScale. To learn more, visit advata.com.

