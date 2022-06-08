EP+Co Named Agency of Record for John Deere Construction

EP+Co wins John Deere Construction and Sonoco

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EP+Co today announced two new business wins: John Deere Construction and Sonoco.

EP+Co has been named Agency of Record for John Deere's Construction Division and has also served as AOR for Deere's Residential Agriculture and Turf Division since 2018. The agency will lead the creation of a revitalized brand platform and long-term marketing strategy designed to drive growth and position Deere as the category leader in reliable, innovative construction equipment. The full scope includes brand, strategy, creative and content — leveraging EP+Co's unique in-house production capabilities. Heather Hartley, Manager of Creative and Content Delivery for John Deere, added, "We're excited to evolve messaging for our construction audience through this new relationship. We considered several agencies but found the strategy and energy we were looking for in EP+Co."

In addition, global packaging solutions leader, Sonoco, has tapped EP+Co for the production of a marketing asset that positions the brand's products for buyers seeking premium materials.

Jeff Hoffman, Chief Growth Officer, said: "Because of incredible partnerships like these, every day is another opportunity to UnThink Everything at EP+Co. We look forward to staying true to that mission as we continue to grow and evolve, well into the future."

This influx of new business is a demonstration of EP+Co's proven ability to solve any and every business problem for their diversified roster of brand clients.

About EP+Co

An Ad Age A-List Standout Agency and one of PR Week's Top 5 Up-and-Coming Agencies, EP+Co is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with a supporting office in New York City. Redefining what it means to be an integrated agency, EP+Co leverages a range of specialized in-house capabilities to lead creative for some of America's most iconic brands, including John Deere, Morgan Stanley, Verizon, Planet Oat, Bojangles, Duke Health, The UPS Store, Tide Cleaners, Rubbermaid, Calphalon and Contigo. Known for their untraditional team of builders and creators, and their ability to "UnThink Everything," it's EP+Co's commitment to begin each process with a blank slate that allows them to deliver creative like no other — Every. Single. Time.

