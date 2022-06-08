Cineo Lighting's New Quantum Studio At Cine Gear Expo 2022

Visit Booth #365 to see the latest leap forward in LED production lighting

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineo Lighting (www.cineolighting.com), an industry leader in innovative production technology lighting, returns to the Cine Gear Expo with the all new, compact-yet-powerful Quantum Studio, the latest in the Cineo QuantumTM series of high power, soft lighting units. With 500W of power, two zones of control, and intuitive touchscreen interface, the Quantum Studio features a CCT range of 2,500k-10,000k, no ballast, and custom effects. The unit is very light weight at less than 30lbs, water resistant, and is made for every studio, big and small. The light will be available for sale and rental starting July 1, 2022.

The new Cineo Quantum Studio premiering at Cine Gear 2022. A powerful, portable production light designed for stage, location, and broadcast studio use. (PRNewswire)

"The Quantum Studio packs high quality, highly controlled light in a small, portable unit," said Joe Mendoza, Vice President of Sales for Cineo Lighting. "This product is going to be a must-have light for productions around the world."

Cineo's full line features the high power, hard source ReFlex R15 with liquid-cool technology, along with the Quantum II, LB800 and LightBlade, both of which feature zonal and saturated color control. All the company's products use proprietary phosphor-converted white light LEDs, as well as phosphor-converted saturated color LEDs to create a balanced, natural looking spectrum. Digital control and a seamless user experience is provided by the proprietary Cineo Stagelynx software. Optimized for on-location and on-stage production work for features, television, commercials, streaming, and virtual projects, Cineo Lighting solutions are available across the US and the UK through Universal Production Services.

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT: Aaron Rogers, aaron.rogers@nbcuni.com

Cineo Lighting's new Quantum Studio premieres at Cine Gear 2022. This Powerful and portable light is designed for on-stage, location, and broadcast studio use. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cineo Lighting