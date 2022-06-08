Aurigo Software Partners with the Cities of Colorado Springs, St. Petersburg, and Pearland to Deliver Key Infrastructure Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management software provider, announced it has entered into contracts with the cities of Colorado Springs (Colorado), St. Petersburg, (Florida), and Pearland (Texas) to implement Masterworks, the company's flagship cloud platform. The software will help manage the cities' capital improvement programs, which are expected to expand over the next decade with the passing of last year's bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"The public sector is adopting digital technologies to streamline their operations and provide more reliable outcomes to their constituents," said Josh Moriarty, Aurigo's Vice President of Customer Success. "We're honored to work with some of America's finest public works departments to modernize their process and help them deliver their capital assets faster."

Each of the cities sought out a technology provider to support an increased investment in new infrastructure assets, revitalization projects, and repairs. St Petersburg is delivering the largest capital budget in City history that will upgrade water and wastewater systems, improve downtown parking, and help sustain the City's Complete Streets initiative. Colorado Springs, which has seen its population increase by about 15 percent over the last decade, is in the middle of a five-year plan that makes critical roadway improvements, upgrades the City's airport facilities, and expands trails and parkland in the area. Pearland's 2022–2026 capital improvement budget of approximately $471 million will improve drainage systems, street paving and extensions, and community facilities, including an animal shelter, fire stations, and libraries.

Aurigo will work with the three agencies to deliver not only the necessary workflow automation and collaboration tools to support construction activities, but the system will also act as a single repository for capital program data to help officials make quicker decisions based on real time information. The platform can bring together both internal and external stakeholders on projects to ensure that all parties are working off the same dataset, promoting transparency and public accountability. Masterworks also includes key capabilities to manage schedule, budget, and risk across an agency's capital program lifecycle and integrates with existing enterprise systems where needed.

Colorado Springs, St. Petersburg, and Pearland join Aurigo's growing list of local and regional government clients in public works, transit, and water and wastewater including the cities of Houston, Seattle, and Las Vegas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, and Tampa Bay Water District. Aurigo is one of only a small number of firms on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List and the Masterworks product suite has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since late 2020.

