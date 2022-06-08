MX doubles number of fintech partnerships in the past year; new partnerships include Celero, Dwolla, FormFree, Moov



New MX Partner Portal gives partners easy access to go-to-market resources—onboarding, training, support, and marketing

LEHI, Utah, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced the MX Partner Network has doubled the number of its fintech partners in the past year alone. MX partners with the best organizations across the financial services ecosystem to bring industry-leading solutions and services to financial institutions, fintechs, and other organizations that power the open finance economy.

Acceleration of Open Finance Fuels Growth of MX Partner Network (PRNewswire)

The MX Partner Network has doubled the number of its fintech partners in the past year alone.

The MX Partner Network includes technology partners that resell or embed MX solutions into their products and referral partners that have complementary products and recommend MX solutions to their clients. Technology and reseller partnerships include digital banking platforms, payments solution providers, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, software development firms, and others.

In the past year MX has signed dozens of go-to-market partners including: Astra , Boss Insights , Bottomline , Celero , Dwolla , FormFree , Mahalo , MeridianLink , Moov, Payveris , Pinwheel , Qolo , Rize , TrueNorth , upSWOT , among others.

"The MX Partner Network is one of the best in the industry, and we've shown that through the dozens of relationships we've forged over the past year," said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. "To power the Open Finance economy, you need both connectivity and access to financial information. That's what we do at MX. The products and services we offer, combined with those of our partners, create a powerful open finance network for financial institutions and fintechs to innovate and deliver new, personalized products and services to their customers."

Available to MX partners, the new MX Partner Portal provides partners with a one-stop-shop where they can find resources to maximize their relationship with MX, including go-to-marketing resources such as training and enablement, marketing and support. MX continues to develop and expand the partner portal to include additional features that streamline the partner experience and set them up for success.

To learn more about how to become an MX partner, please visit www.mx.com/partners or contact the team at partnerships@mx.com .

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Media Contact: Tom Cook, tom.cook@mx.com

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MX