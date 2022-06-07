XFL Partners with Connect Partnership Group to Enhance Corporate Sales and Partnerships Strategy

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced it has selected Connect Partnership Group ("Connect") as its sponsorship sales agency, working together to enhance and execute the League's comprehensive corporate partnership strategy.

"This partnership builds upon the momentum of the XFL's refreshed brand vision under new ownership and opens the door for attractive new opportunities to co-create with partners and brands that share our passion for innovation and excellence," said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL.

Jordan Schlachter, Chief Business Officer, will lead the League's commercial efforts to create mutually beneficial and immersive partnerships between leading brands and the XFL. He will lead the Connect collaboration, effectively linking data analytics, creativity, strategy and sales under one umbrella, and creating a turnkey commercial value proposition for the League, its brand partners and its new, exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

"The XFL provides brands with an opportunity to partner with a purpose- and culture-driven football league in new and innovative ways not yet seen before in professional sports. Connect has the proven expertise, track record and relationships to visualize this unique opportunity for partners, and we look forward to continuing our relationship in even more valuable ways for all," said Schlachter.

"Connect is excited to again earn the XFL's trust as their partnership sales and strategy teammate. Our brand partners loved the value proposition in 2020, and our commercial offerings will now be even more powerful with the XFL's new ownership group in combination with Disney and ESPN's energy, passion and storytelling driving the league forward. We have already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from brands, which adds to our excitement for co-creation and growth," said Ben Cahalane, Connect Co-Founder.

About Connect Partnership Group

Connect Partnership Group is a strategic sales and consultancy agency that specializes in representing and selling sponsorships, naming rights and other media assets in sports, real estate and entertainment, while also providing an outsourced business development team to companies that sell products and services to the industry. Connect capitalizes on a combined 120 years of sports business experience selling and activating sponsorships, operating events, consulting on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, and creating strategic and mutually beneficial partnership opportunities for properties and brands around the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, Connect has offices in New York, Chicago and Austin.

For more information, visit www.ConnectWins.com

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

