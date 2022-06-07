SnapCab to Reveal First Annual 'Space To Be You' Pod Design Contest Winner at Pre-NeoCon Event June 12

By Michelle Rose

KINGSTON, ON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The winning pod design for SnapCab's first annual "Space To Be You" contest will be revealed on the eve of Chicago's NeoCon ® on Sunday, June 12 (3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT). SnapCab, the pod design and manufacturing company, will unveil a full-scale build of the winning design, the "Japandi" pod, by Georgia Southern University recent interior design graduate, Emma Franceschina.

Carla Bostock, SnapCab's art director and product aesthetics designer, led the contest in collaboration with commercial interior design media company, i+s. Bostock says designers and design students were invited to use their creativity, innovation, and vision to completely customize a SnapCab pod for a chance to win a trip to Chicago to attend NeoCon 2022 and have their design come to life.

"Submissions were sent in from all over North America, and the winner was determined by the highest number of votes on the i+s Instagram account," says Bostock. "We were amazed and inspired by what we received, and Emma's design was named the winner."

Franceschina focused on biophilic and wellness design during her time in school.

"I am still feeling so honored that I won this contest, and I can't wait to see the design come to life at NeoCon this year," she says. "This is my first architecture project outside of college. I can't wait for the grand reveal and celebration, and to meet the wonderful SnapCab team that has worked with me to turn this into a reality."

Both Franceschina and Bostock were interviewed about the contest and final design by the i+s I Hear Design Podcast .

An RSVP is recommended for the event, which will include champagne, a signature cocktail, and a nibble. After the pod reveal, guests will have a chance to hear from Franceschina herself.

Event location:

Center Pass-Through

Floor 1, theMART

222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza

Chicago, Illinois

The second annual "Space To Be You" pod design contest will be announced in the summer of 2022.

For the past 50 years, NeoCon has been the standout event for the commercial design industry. Over 400 exhibitors will showcase new products and services relevant to the workplace, education, public spaces, healthcare and more.

About SnapCab

Since 1983, SnapCab has been a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with a customizable frame, panels, finishes, colors, furniture, accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

