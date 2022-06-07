PRIME TRUST CFO RODRIGO VICUNA RECEIVES 2022 GLOBAL CFO EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP

Acquisition International Recognizes Prime Trust Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Vicuna as the Most Inspirational Financial Infrastructure Platform CFO

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Vicuna, has been honored as the Most Inspirational Financial Infrastructure Platform CFO by Acquisition International 2022 Global CFO Excellence Awards .

The CFO Excellence Awards have been a cornerstone of Acquisition International's recognition program for the last nine years, honoring CFOs who play a crucial role in the growth and success of companies of all shapes and sizes. Acquisition International prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are granted to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

"Leaders who are willing to dive into the problems head-first and inspire their team to do the same are those that we welcome at Prime Trust. Rodrigo is the pinnacle of this ideal," said Tom Pageler, Chief Executive Officer at Prime Trust. "His dedication to the company's financial growth and helping it thrive is highly-valued and we're truly grateful for his commitment."

"I'm truly honored to be selected for such a prestigious award," said Rodrigo Vicuna, Chief Financial Officer at Prime Trust. "I look forward to contributing to Prime Trust's continued success and helping the company's group of world-class leaders evolve as the underlying infrastructure that powers our ever-evolving fintech industry."

To identify the victors of the Global CFO Excellence Awards 2022, Acquisition International gathered information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources and judges used criteria such as:

Strategy: How well does the CFO influence the business, what do they bring to the table and how is it implemented?

Leadership: A crucial part of the role is to influence the future of the company. A vital part of an award-worthy executive is their ability to positively impact the growth of a business, support investments, and capital market financial strategies.

Confidence: Working to protect the vital assets of the company, an award-winning CFO will ensure compliance with financial regulations, and communicate value and risk issues effectively.

Prime Trust adds this award to a roster of recognitions in 2022 as the company continues to experience incredible growth. Prime Trust recently earned a spot on the the CB Insights second annual Blockchain 50 , which showcases the 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world, Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 for employee satisfaction and development, and has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

To learn more about Prime Trust, please visit www.primetrust.com .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content:

SOURCE Prime Trust, LLC