NMG Network to Produce Hawaiian Airlines Hana Hou! Magazine, Evolve In-Flight Media

High quality in-flight magazine and custom video entertainment will expand

HONOLULU , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu-based custom media creator NMG Network will build upon the award-winning work of Hana Hou!, the airline's in-flight magazine and video entertainment, starting in August.

Jason Cutinella, NMG Network's Founder and CEO, started the company with creative integrity and storytelling at its core. Since 2009, the company has used beautifully crafted video and print stories to showcase the best of what Hawaiʻi has to offer.

"Working with Hawaiian Airlines is beyond a privilege," Cutinella says. "We're bringing NMG Network's highly curated, omnichannel approach to the partnership. Meaningful content is foundational to our business, and what better way to showcase the culture and lifestyle of Hawaiʻi than with curated media through a local lens."

Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii's hometown carrier for 93 years, selected NMG to advance its Hana Hou! brand by producing rich Hawaiʻi content through print and video storytelling. NMG's first issue of Hana Hou! will be available onboard all aircraft in August, with new original video series and expanded digital content launching this fall.

"Hana Hou! is more than an in-flight magazine," said Avi Mannis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Hawaiian Airlines. "For decades, it has been the go-to publication for compelling, insightful stories of life in Hawaii. We are pleased to entrust this legacy to NMG as we expand beyond the pages of the magazine with the same commitment to quality and authenticity."

About Hawaiian Airlines:

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (@hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

About NMG Network:

NMG Network is proudly rooted in Hawaiʻi, while growing globally. Launched from small beginnings in Honolulu in 2009, NMG has grown to become an Emmy-award winning company that creates targeted and curated networks reaching ideal customers in luxury hotels and residences, in-flight entertainment and digital experiences that share the culture of our communities. For more information, please visit www.nmgnetwork.com .

