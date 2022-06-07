NAKED JUICE LAUNCHES 'BLENDER BREAKUP,' ENCOURAGING SMOOTHIE LOVERS TO BREAK UP WITH THEIR BLENDERS

Participants can Tweet their best blender breakup line for a chance to win $621 for National Smoothie Day (6/21) and a year's supply of Naked Juice

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21st, Naked Juice introduces 'Blender Breakup.' The program launches today to help people end their messy relationship with their countertop blender because, like all relationships, blenders can be complicated and take a lot of work.

Many people buy blenders in the hopes of becoming at-home smoothie pros, but blending smoothies is a real pain. According to a recent survey by Naked Juice, nearly 228 million Americans say they don't use their countertop blender for one reason or another, many saying it's too messy, too difficult to clean, or takes up too much space.

The survey also revealed that approximately 112 million Americans regret buying a countertop blender altogether, and more than 109 million Americans who own one said they use it less often than expected*.

Naked Juice is inviting participants to Tweet their best blender breakup line @NakedJuice with #BlenderBreakup and #Sweepstakes to enter to win $621 in honor of National Smoothie Day (6/21) and a year's supply of Naked Juice. With their messy blender relationship behind them, now consumers can enjoy everything they love about a smoothie, with the convenience and delicious taste of Naked Juice.

"We uncovered an interesting tension on social media where people were sharing how they rarely used their blender and experienced epic blender fails when they did," said Anup Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Tropicana Brands Group. "Since Naked Juice offers 100% real fruit and veggie juice smoothies in a delicious convenient format, we knew we could help out."

Whether smoothie lovers are looking to enjoy the classic flavor of Strawberry Banana, the tropical deliciousness of Mighty Mango, or incorporate more daily greens with Green Machine, Naked Juice's suite of products offers the delicious benefits of smoothies without the mess.

The Naked Juice Blender Breakup Sweepstakes will run from June 7 through National Smoothie Day on Tuesday, June 21. No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. The Naked Juice Blender Breakup Sweepstakes is sponsored by Naked Juice of Glendora, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States and D.C., 18 & older. Begins at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on June 7, 2022 and ends 11:59 p.m. Central Time on June 21, 2022. For Official Rules, visit NakedJuiceBlenderBreakupSweepstakes.dja.com.

About Naked: Naked Juice, a leader in fruit and veggie nutrition and innovation, was founded and first marketed on the beaches of Santa Monica, California in 1983. For more than 30 years, Naked's products have been made with high-quality ingredients to provide consumers easy access to 100% real fruit and veggie juices. Naked Juice can be found in supermarkets, club stores, health food stores, airports and neighborhood markets throughout the nation. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

About Tropicana Brands Group: Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, Copella, and Punica. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people and accelerate a vision to quench the world's thirst for more delight and nourishment. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

*Source: The Naked Juice Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+ between April 25th and May 1st, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of U.S. adults 18+.

