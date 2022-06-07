Enchanted Rock Appoints Three New Executives to Strengthen its Position in the Energy Sector

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, the leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, announced the hiring of three new executives to its growing team: Sanjeev Kumar joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Paul Froutan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Jayesh Goyal as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Together, they will help lead Enchanted Rock in powering companies, critical infrastructure, and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages.

"As we look towards our continued growth, we are focused on building a team that represents the character and integrity we value so much at Enchanted Rock," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock. "We are very excited to welcome Sanjeev, Paul, and Jayesh to our team. As part of the leadership team, they will play a critical role in guiding our growth in the coming years."

Sanjeev Kumar joins as CFO, bringing with him extensive expertise from the energy industry with the majority of his career in cleantech and renewable energy. Sanjeev spent a decade at Occidental Petroleum and has previously served as CFO in both public and private energy companies. He has completed two successful IPOs - Enphase Energy and Terraform Power, which is now a part of Brookfield Renewable, and has raised significant financing globally including through VC funding, debt, and equity capital issuances in private and public markets as well as structured and project financings.

"As a veteran of the energy industry, Enchanted Rock's mission of providing energy resilience is one that resonated strongly with me," said Kumar. "Enchanted Rock is leading the way in providing the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable power solution for businesses which has helped build incredible momentum, and I'm looking forward to building on this positive trajectory."

Enchanted Rock's previous CTO, Ian Blakely, has moved up to Chief Strategic Officer, and is now responsible for overseeing the planning and development of corporate strategy and new product offerings, as well as leading corporate development activities. Paul Froutan, Enchanted Rock's new CTO, previously led Google's Global Data Center Operations. At Google, he was responsible for designing, building, and managing their worldwide data center and server operations. He also served as the Vice President of Engineering for Rackspace, where he built a team that pioneered the launch and operations of their data centers, IP network, cloud, and other key managed services. Paul also served as CFO and COO of Xenex Disinfection Services.

"In my previous roles in the data center space, maintaining resilience to unexpected outages was paramount," said Froutan. "I'm excited to offer my expertise in this space as well as across all industries to expand our business. The energy resiliency industry is experiencing incredible growth, and I couldn't be happier to be in a position to support the leading role that Enchanted Rock plays."

With over 25 years of experience in commercial leadership roles in the energy and telecommunications industries, Jayesh Goyal joins Enchanted Rock as its CRO. Prior to Enchanted Rock, Goyal was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Aggreko's Rental Solutions business, and CEO of Younicos, an energy storage startup acquired by Aggreko in 2017. He has also led sales organizations in the utility scale solar market, as well as in the telecom industry.

"Enchanted Rock has doubled in size in recent years, and as a testament to this growth, will be moving headquarters to a new campus in 2023," said Goyal. "Building on this success and continuing the exponential growth will be an exciting challenge, and I look forward to expanding our customer base and the segments we serve. The fact that the organization is so mission driven is an additional bonus, as we can support businesses, and municipalities nationwide in maintaining power."

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is the national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's electrical microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteOS™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn .

