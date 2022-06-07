DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY RECEIVES PERMITS FOR TWO NEW HELIUM WELLS IN ARIZONA

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received permits for the next two helium wells in Arizona. The Gunner Dome wildcat prospect is approximately 16 miles east of the McCauley Helium Field. Operations for this well will begin in July when the rig is finished with its current contract. An offset well in the McCauley Helium Field will be drilled later this year to supply additional supply to the McCauley Helium Processing Facility.

"We are excited about drilling the Gunner Dome Wildcat," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. "Adding another new field to our existing 3 helium fields will increase the asset value of our portfolio. The additional offset will increase our anticipated cash flow from the McCauley Helium Processing Facility."

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

