"Crypto Asset Investing in the Age of Autonomy" Listed by U.S. News in 7 Best Books for Learning About Crypto and DeFi

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRADECRAFT Capital announces Jake Ryan, Author of Crypto Asset Investing in the Age of Autonomy, has been listed by U.S. News in the article "7 Best Books for Learning About Crypto and DeFi." The book lays out a case that we have begun a new technological revolution similar to the Internet Age of the 1990s.

This is a solid read that's completely accessible to the complete novice, yet one that rings true to those who have been in the trenches of this evolution for many years.

Crypto Asset Investing in the Age of Autonomy was released December 22, 2020. It has continued to receive high remarks as a must-read for individuals looking to learn more about cryptocurrency. In the New Release phase of the book, it hit the '#1 New Release in Business Finance.'

"This is a solid read that's completely accessible to the complete novice, yet one that rings true to those who have been in the trenches of this evolution for many years," said Michael Terpin, recognized as one of the "top 100 people in blockchain" by CoinTelegraph. Other high caliber individuals have also given the book praise. Dr. Lene Martin, Founder and Director of the Blockchain Program at Pepperdine University, called it "a must-read that demystifies digital assets and crypto investments." As well, Chris Giancarlo, former chair of the CFTC, aka CryptoDad, gives it a big thumbs up, saying, "Jake is the real deal and his book, Crypto Asset Investing in the Age of Autonomy is the bomb!"

The book can be found at any bookseller and has received an overall score of 4.7 w/ 190 reviews.

About Jake Ryan

Jake Ryan is the author of the book Crypto Asset Investing in the Age of Autonomy. As well, he is the founder and CIO of Tradecraft Capital. Jake earned a BS in computer science from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a 1st author of published work in the field of applying AI to cybersecurity, with 750 Google Scholar Citations.

About Tradecraft Capital

TRADECRAFT Capital manages a macro/thesis driven crypto fund with the objective of delivering asymmetric returns by investing in the emerging asset class of crypto assets. For more, see - https://www.tradecraft.capital.

About the Age of Autonomy

The Age of Autonomy™ is the investment thesis laid out in the book. For more, see - https://www.ageofautonomy.com.

