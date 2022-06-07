CMA CGM AIR CARGO has received its first two Boeing 777 Freighters

The two aircraft delivered will accelerate CMA CGM AIR CARGO's development.

CMA CGM orders two additional Boeing 777 Freighters, with the aim to have 12 aircraft by 2026.

As an international air cargo company, CMA CGM AIR CARGO offers complete and agile solutions to the Group's customers.

MARSEILLE, France, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, announce today the delivery of its two first Boeing 777 Freighters and the purchase of two more.

Four Boeing 777 Freighter will join the CMA CGM AIR CARGO fleet

At a ceremony signing held in Everett, WA, CMA CGM AIR CARGO took delivery of its second Boeing 777 Freighter, after the reception of its first Boeing 777 Freighter on May 31st. These planes both come from the order CMA CGM AIR CARGO placed in Spring 2021. The purchase of two Boeing 777 Freighters was the first direct order since the CMA CGM Group announced the launch of its dedicated air cargo transportation division in February 2021.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO also officially disclosed an order for two additional Boeing 777 Freighters. When delivered, the new planes will complete a fleet of at least 12 Boeing and Airbus aircraft by 2026. This additional order means that the CMA CGM Group will have a total of four Boeing 777 Freighters in its fleet.

A cost-effective investment

The Boeing 777 Freighter will provide CMA CGM AIR CARGO the flexibility to deploy the aircraft across its growing air freight network in Europe, North America and Asia, as the Group pursues its commitment to offer its customers a complete range of transportation and logistics solutions.

As the world's largest, longest range, and most capable twin-engine freighter, the aircraft can carry a maximum payload of 107 tons. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, this plane will allow CMA CGM AIR CARGO to grow its air freight service by offering more international destinations and choice.

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered more than 300 since the program began in 2005. The market leader in air cargo aircraft, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted aircraft.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO provides end-to-end solutions for CMA CGM customers

Launched in March 2021, CMA CGM AIR CARGO is the Group's new division dedicated to air freight. It represents another step forward in the CMA CGM strategic direction set by Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM Chairman and CEO, of providing the Group's customers with an offering that harnesses the tight fit between shipping and logistics.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO fleet currently consists of 4 aircraft. By 2026, CMA CGM AIR CARGO fleet will go up to 12, including the 4 B777 Freighters.

Olivier Casanova, CEO of CMA CGM AIR CARGO stated: "The reception of our first two Boeing 777 Freighters, and this new order of two additional aircraft represents a milestone in our fleet expansion. With four Boeing 777 Freighters by 2024, complementing our existing fleet of 4 aircraft, CMA CGM Air Cargo will enlarge its network, linking Europe, Asia and America and provide a tailor-made range of transportation and logistics solutions to our clients, thanks to a modern, technically and environmentally efficient fleet".

Ricardo Cavero, Vice President Europe, Israel & Turkey Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said: "We are delighted that CMA CGM AIR CARGO has placed an incremental order for two new Boeing 777 Freighters. With the delivery of its first two freighters, CMA CGM AIR CARGO will deliver on its promise to its customers to provide end-to-end logistics solutions. The Boeing 777 Freighter unrivalled operating efficiency will allow CMA CGM to operate the airplane across an extensive, global air freight network."

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 580 vessels. The Group transported 22 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2021. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics player which transported 474,000 tons of air cargo and more than 21 million tons of inland freight, and its air cargo division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to provide customers a comprehensive and increasingly efficient offering, thanks to new shipping, inland, air freight and logistics solutions.



Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in its use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero-Carbon target for 2050.

Each year, via the CMA CGM Foundation, the Group supports thousands of children as part of its efforts to promote education for all and equal opportunities. The CMA CGM Foundation also intervenes in humanitarian crises requiring an emergency response by calling on the Group's shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 150,000 people worldwide, including 2,900 in Marseille where its head office is located.

